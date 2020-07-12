World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter was at the Jammin’ In July showcase at the Jensen Fieldhouse in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday.
Here are results from his featured games of the day:
* * *
17U
South Dakota Network 61, Lincoln Supreme 17U 59: Network opened the game on a 7-0 run. Supreme would claw back thanks in part to Lincoln North Star senior Kwat Abdelkarim. His second 3-pointer of the half gave Supreme their first lead, 28-26 with 3:30 left in the first half. Lincoln East senior Carter Glenn connected on a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the half to give Supreme a 33-30 lead at the break. Abdelkarim scored five straight points in the middle of the second half and gave Supreme the largest lead by either team at 56-44. Network would answer with a run of their own and take a 59-56 lead with under a minute to play. Lincoln Southeast junior McGinness Schneider connected on a corner 3-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Supreme had opportunities but didn’t score in the overtime period falling 61-59. Abdelkarim led the team in scoring with 18 and Glenn finished with 11.
Minnesota Select 17U - Ohnstad 59, Team Factory 17U Gold 57: Factory led 33-27 at the break thanks to Creighton Prep senior guard Justin Sitti and Omaha Skutt senior Charlie Fletcher both scoring seven points in the first half. The second half didn’t start as well as the first half. Factory scored only five points in the first eight minutes and their third basket of the half came roughly 10 minutes into the second half. Trailing by six late in the game Millard South’s Jack Cooper made back-to-back 3-pointers to send the game into overtime. Select would get the first and only basket in the extra session winning 59-57. Fletcher led the team in scoring with 13 and Cooper finished with 10.
All Iowa Attack 11th Red 60, Team Factory 17U UAA Rise 43: A slow start and missed 3-pointers doomed Factory. Attack opened the game with more energy and a 10-3 lead early and Attack led 38-25 at the half. Glenwood, Ia senior Ryan Blum led Factory with 14.
16U
Lincoln Supreme 16U National 70, All Iowa Attack 10th Red 57: Ashland-Greenwood junior Cale Jacobsen led Supreme with nine points in the first half. His biggest play wasn’t scoring but an assist to Lincoln East junior guard Brayden McPhail for a 3-pointer as time expired in the half. Giving Supreme a 39-30 halftime lead. Grand Island junior Isaac Traudt took over in the second half scoring 15 straight Supreme points including two contested 3-pointers. Traudt finished with 22 points and Jacobsen 12 in the win. Supreme won their second game later in the day 69-35 over Minnesota Rise to finish the weekend 4-0.
Team Factory 16U UAA Rise 85, South Dakota Attack 51: Omaha Westside junior Chandler Meeks scored nine of his 13 points in the first half to give Factory a 55-37 halftime lead. Millard North junior Jasen Green had 14 and Omaha South junior Dontryl Love scored 12.
Team Factory 16U UAA Rise 69, All Iowa Attack 10th Red 51: Omaha Bryan’s Lam Kuany led Factory with 16 points scoring eight in each half. A 35-27 Factory halftime lead quickly turned into a double digit lead early in the second half. Factory cruised to the win and Omaha Central junior Jay Dawson scored 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.