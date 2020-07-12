World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter was in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday at the Jammin’ In July showcase at the Zachary Jensen Fieldhouse.
Here are results from his featured games of the day.
* * *
17U
Minnesota Heat Tauer 71, Team Factory 17U UAA Rise 63: Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn scored the first 5 points of the game and led Factory with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Heat used a 12-2 run in the final 12 minutes of the first half to take a 37-31 lead at the break. Two quick 3-pointers by Elkhorn Mount Michael senior Brad Bennett and five Hepburn points sparked an 11-2 Factory run. Another dry shooting spell for Factory and a 10-0 Heat run gave them a 53-51 lead, which they would not relinquish. Lincoln Southeast senior guard Ajantae Hogan was the only other Factory player in double figures, with 11.
Minnesota Crossfire-Stone 56, Team Factory 17U Gold 42: Factory had a good start to the game, thanks to Millard South senior Jack Cooper and Omaha Skutt senior Charlie Fletcher. Cooper scored 8 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, while Fletcher scored 6. A 33-28 halftime lead ballooned when Crossfire went on a 15-4 run to start the second half. Cooper finished the game without missing a shot, going 6 for 6 from the field, including four 3-pointers.
D1 Minnesota 75, Team Factory 17U UAA Rise 65: Bellevue West senior Frankie Fidler scored Factory’s first 5 points and 7 of the team's 26 at the half. D1 closed the first half on a 10-2 run to finish with 41 points. Chucky Hepburn (Bellevue West) scored 11 of his team-high 13 in the second half and found Brad Bennett (Elkhorn Mount Michael) for a corner 3-pointer to cut D1's lead to 6 (59-53) with 7:31 left in the game. That would be the closest Factory would get, as D1 scored the next 10 points of the game to extend their lead.
16U
Lincoln Supreme 16U National 69, D1 Minnesota 59: Supreme withstood an early 23-10 lead for D1 Minnesota thanks in large part to Ashland-Greenwood junior guard Cale Jacobsen and Lincoln East junior guard Brayden McFail’s 6 first-half points. Supreme settled in and outscored D1 20-10 in the final minutes of the first half to take a 35-33 lead at the break. Then Grand Island junior forward Isaac Traudt got going, scoring 7 of his 12 points in the first four minutes of the second half to give Supreme a 45-37 lead. Lincoln Pius X forward Sam Hastreiter’s exclamation point dunk with under two minutes all but sealed the win. Jacobsen led the team in scoring with 15, followed by Traudt with 12 and Hastreiter with 9.
Team Factory 16U UAA Rise 64, Minnesota Heat-MacDonald 36: Papillon-La Vista South junior Daniel Brocaille scored 10 of Factory’s first 17 points as they jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first six minutes of the game. The lead grew to 45-19 at the half. Brocaille was the team's leading scorer, with 12 points, and Elkhorn Mount Michael forward Kuon Kuon had 9.
D1 Minnesota 82, Lincoln Supreme 15U National 38: Supreme started well, but only 2 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half weren't enough. Wade Voss (Lincoln Southeast) led Supreme in scoring with 9 points, followed by Jackson Kessler (Lincoln Pius X) with 8.
D1 Minnesota 61, Team Factory 15U UAA Rise 37: Lincoln High forward Bryson Faines scored 6 in both halves to lead Factory with 12 points.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
