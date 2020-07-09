World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter was in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Here are results from his featured games of the day.
* * *
Pink Division
OSA 16U Gauntlet 65, All Iowa Attack 11th–Anderson 54: OSA started hot and led by as much as four in the first half. Lincoln Southwest junior forward Freddie Wallace's seven points and Sioux City East junior forward Taylor Dent’s six points led OSA as they held onto a 31-28 lead at the half. Wallace got hot in the second half scoring 12 of her 16 second-half points in the first eight minutes and finished with a team-high 23. Omaha Central junior Claire Williams had nine of her 13 in the second half to give OSA a comfortable 65-54 pool play victory.
Red Division
Nebraska Lasers 2021 51, Kansas Elite 27: South Dakota State commit Alexis Markowski nearly outscored Elite by herself. The Lincoln Pius X forward started the game on a personal 13-1 run and finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Nebraska Lasers 2021 59, Wisconsin Playmakers 29: Central Missouri commit Brianna Stai (Norris) and UNO commit Grace Cave (Weeping Water) paced the Lasers in their second game of the day. Stai connected on three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game. She led all scorers with 22 points and chipped in three rebounds. Cave scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half. Olivia Kugler (Lincoln East) provided great energy in the second half, scoring five of her seven points. Defensively, Kugler had three steals in a three minute time frame.
All Iowa Attack 11th EYBL 66, All Nebraska Attack 17U UAA 44: Nebraska Attack hung right with one of the top teams in the country for the first 13 minutes. Iowa Attack closed the last three minutes of the first half on a 11-0 run to take a 44-28 lead at the half. Fremont junior Taylor McCabe scored 13 for Iowa Attack, including four 3-pointers. Nebraska Attack was led by Glenwood, Iowa sophomore Jenna Hopp with 11, South Sioux City senior Kyra Fischer 9 and Millard South sophomore Cora Olsen 8.
White Division
Minnesota Basketball Academy Brown 11th 55, Nebraska Hoops Elite 52: Trailing by three with under 20 seconds left, Elite ran an elevator screen to the top of the key for Omaha Northwest junior Ravyne Wallace. Wallace connected on the shot to send the game into overtime. In the extra period, the only basket was made on a game-winning buzzer beating 3-pointer by MBA to win the game. Elite was led by freshman Nia Jones (Omaha Central) with 17 points and six assists. Ital Lupoyo (Omaha Central) scored 10 and chipped in eight rebounds while JayVeonna Williams (Omaha Northwest) scored 8.
Nebraska Hoops Elite 46, Colorado Basketball Academy Rise 17U 35: Elite controlled much of the game, leading by over 20 points in the second half. Ital Lupoyo (Omaha Central) led the way with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nia Jones (Omaha Central) also recorded 10 points and three assists, while Omaha Central’s Nyapal Gatek scored eight and had five rebounds.
Red Division
Minnesota Fury 2021 UAA 64, Nebraska Attack 17U UAA 55: Attack started the game on a quick 6-2 run but too many turnovers by Attack and easy baskets for Fury resulted in the Fury victory. Attack was led by Omaha Central junior Aniah Wayne with 14 points. Millard South sophomore Cora Olsen and Nebraska commit Allison Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis) each scored nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.