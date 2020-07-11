World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter was in Des Moines, Iowa Friday at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Here are results from his featured games of the day.
* * *
POOL PLAY
Red Division
Nebraska Lasers 2021 45, South Dakota Network National Bluestar 38: Leading 16-15 at the half. Laser’s turned to their star in South Dakota State commit Alexis Markowski. Markowski scored 10 of her team-high 13 points in the second half, recording 11 rebounds and three blocked shots in the win. Her high school teammate Jillian Aschoff chipped in 12. Lasers finished 3-0 and atop their pool.
Nebraska Attack 17U UAA 51, Colorado Basketball Club UAA 17U 27: Glenwood sophomore Jenna Hopp was firing on all cylinders, connecting on four 3-pointers in a row in the first half. Hopp finished the game 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Nebraska commit Allison Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis) and Millard South sophomore Mya Babbitt both scored seven.
MN/WI Force 2021 45, Nebraska Hoops Elite 30: Down by over 20 in the second half, Elite just couldn’t make up for the slow start. Elite was led in scoring by Omaha Central duo of Nyapal Gatek and Nia Jones with 11 points. Elite finished pool play 1-2.
Orange Division
Martin Brothers (Iowa) 2022 51, Nebraska Attack 16U UAA 44: Down 28-23 at the half, Attack took a 34-32 lead early in the second half. Free-throws were the difference in the game with Attack missing nine. Millard South sophomore Khloe Lemon scored eight of her team-high 14 in the first half. Lincoln Southwest junior Trumyne Lee had 12, and Syracuse junior forward Lily Vollertsen had 11.
Yellow Division
OSA 17U National 41, Wheat State Elite (Kansas)-Stewart 2021 39: OSA was led by the Papillion-La Vista South duo of Tate Norblade and Lydia Hodges. Norblade, a Wayne State commit, scored seven of her game-high 13 in the first half, while Hodges scored all 11 of her points in the second half. OSA finished 3-0 in their pool.
BRACKET PLAY
Wheat State Elite Ferguson 2021 63, Nebraska Attack 17U UAA 60: Jenna Hopp (Glenwood) continued her hot shooting from earlier in the day. The sophomore forward connected on three 3-pointers and had 10 of her 13 points in the second half. After a quite first half, Millard South sophomore Cora Olsen scored all of her team-high 17 points in the second half. Olsen made three 3-pointers and converted two 3-point plays on back-door layups. Allison Weidner scored all 11 of her points in the first half before suffering an injury.
Nebraska Lasers 2021 65, FBC North 2021 58: Facing two power conference forwards, Alexis Markowski made a statement. The Lincoln Pius X senior forward led the Lasers with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. A quick start propelled the Lasers to a 38-30 lead at the half. An early second half run made the score 60-47 with just under seven minutes left in the game. The talented FBC wouldn't go away and made an 8-2 run to cut the Lasers lead to 62-55 with 3:15 remaining. Markowski's high school teammate Jillian Aschoff finished with 10 points and scored a late bucket to seal the victory.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
