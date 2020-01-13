Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts, front, dives for the ball to prevent Fremont players Bella Keaton, center, and Macy Bryant, right, from gaining possession of the ball Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
The Fremont student section cheers as Fremont takes the lead early in the game against Lincoln East on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School. The Lincoln East Spartans made a comeback and overtook the Fremont Tigers for the win.
Photos: Lincoln East girls basketball wins over Fremont
1 of 14
Fremont's Taylor McCabe, right, and Bella Keaton celebrate a 3-pointer against Lincoln East on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Macy Bryant tries to steal the ball from Lincoln East's Briley Hill on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe is fouled by Lincoln East's Kylie Johnson on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Charli Earth scores against Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sydney Golladay drives to the hoop against Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Lexie Glosser, center, rebounds the ball against Lincoln East's Haley Peterson, left, and Olivia Kugler on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson, center, rebounds the ball against Fremont on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe scores a 3-pointer against Lincoln East on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Macy Bryant attempts not to commit a foul as Lincoln East's Briley Hill looks for a pass on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sydney Golladay shoots against Lincoln East on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts, front, dives for the ball to prevent Fremont players Bella Keaton, center, and Macy Bryant, right, from gaining possession of the ball Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Fremont student section cheers as Fremont takes the lead early in the game against Lincoln East on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School. The Lincoln East Spartans made a comeback and overtook the Fremont Tigers for the win.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Charli Earth, center, wards of Lincoln East players Taylor Searcey, left, and Brooke Lindquist, right, and completes a pass to the outside Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont head coach Kelly Flynn argues over a call with the referees as the Tigers take on Lincoln East on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fremont High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.