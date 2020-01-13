Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 14.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Prev.

1. Millard South, 13-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 10-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 10-1, 4

4. Fremont, 11-3, 3

5. Crete, 11-0, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 11-3, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 10-1, 7

8. Millard North, 8-3, 8

9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 12-0, NR

10. Oakland-Craig, 13-0, NR

Class A

1. Millard South, 13-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 10-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 10-1, 4

4. Fremont, 11-3, 3

5. Omaha Westside, 11-3, 5

6. Papillion-La Vista, 10-1, 6

7. Millard North, 8-3, 7

8. North Platte, 12-2, 9

9. Lincoln Northeast, 5-6, 10

10. Lincoln High, 8-3, NR

Class B

1. Crete, 11-0, 1

2. Bennington, 10-1, 4

3. York, 10-2, 6

4. Grand Island NW, 10-3, 2

5. Beatrice, 8-2, 5

6. Omaha Gross, 9-2, 3

7. Platteview, 7-3, 7

8. Blair, 7-3, 9

9. Norris, 6-4, NR

10. Scottsbluff, 8-5, 10

Class C-1

1. North Bend, 11-0, 2

2. Ogallala, 11-0, 4

3. Lincoln Christian, 9-2, 1

4. Kearney Catholic, 9-2, 5

5. St. Paul, 11-2, 6

6. Broken Bow, 10-2, 7

7. Chadron, 10-1, 3

8. Battle Creek, 9-3, 8

9. Syracuse, 9-1, 10

10. Milford, 9-3, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 12-0, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 13-0, 2

3. BRLD, 11-0, 3

4. West Point GACC, 9-2, 4

5. Crofton, 11-2, 5

6. Elm Creek, 10-1, 10

7. Grand Island CC, 8-4, 6

8. Thayer Central, 8-3, NR

9. Superior, 9-2, 9

10. Fillmore Central, 9-3, 7

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 11-0, 1

2. CWC, 11-0, 2

3. Humphrey/LHF, 11-1, 3

4. Weeping Water, 11-1, 4

5. Dundy County-Stratton, 9-0, 5

6. South Platte, 9-0, 6

7. Fremont Bergan, 7-4, 7

8. Diller-Odell, 8-2, 10

9. Pender, 6-6, 8

10. North Platte St. Pat’s, 9-3, 9

CLASS D-2

1. Mullen, 11-0, 1

2. Falls City SH, 11-1, 3

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-2, 2

4. Lawrence-Nelson, 10-0, 6

5. Sterling, 9-2, 4

6. Wynot, 10-2, 7

7. Silver Lake, 9-1, 5

8. BDS, 7-3, 9

9. Exeter-Milligan, 9-3, 10

10. Cody-Kilgore, 5-4, NR

