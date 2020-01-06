Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 7.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Millard South, 11-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 8-0, 6

3. Fremont, 11-2, 2

4. Lincoln East, 8-1, 4

5. Crete, 8-0, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 9-3, 7

7. Papillion-La Vista, 8-1, 3

8. Millard North, 6-3, NR

9. Lincoln Christian, 9-0, 9

10. Grand Island NW, 8-2, 8

Class A

1. Millard South, 11-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 8-0, 5

3. Fremont, 11-2, 2

4. Lincoln East, 8-1, 4

5. Omaha Westside, 9-3, 6

6. Papillion-La Vista, 8-1, 3

7. Millard North, 6-3, 8

8. Omaha Burke, 5-3, 9

9. North Platte, 10-2, NR

10. Lincoln Northeast, 5-4, 10

Class B

1. Crete, 8-0, 1

2. Grand Island NW, 8-2, 2

3. Omaha Gross, 8-1, 4

4. Bennington, 9-1, 6

5. Beatrice, 7-1, 7

6. York, 7-2, 3

7. Platteview, 6-3, 5

8. Omaha Mercy, 4-3, 8

9. Blair, 6-3, 9

10. Scottsbluff, 7-5, 10

Class C-1

1. Lincoln Christian, 9-0, 1

2. North Bend, 10-0, 2

3. Chadron, 8-0, 3

4. Ogallala, 9-0, 4

5. Kearney Catholic, 8-1, 5

6. St. Paul, 9-2, 8

7. Broken Bow, 7-2, 9

8. Battle Creek, 7-2, 10

9. O’Neill, 7-2, NR

10. Syracuse, 8-1, 7

Class C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 10-0, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 11-0, 3

3. BRLD, 11-0, 7

4. West Point GACC, 8-2, 5

5. Crofton, 9-2, 6

6. Grand Island CC, 7-2, NR

7. Fillmore Central, 8-2, 4

8. Ponca, 9-1, 8

9. Superior, 8-1, 2

10. Elm Creek, 9-1, NR

Class D-1

1. Pleasanton, 10-0, 1

2. CWC, 8-0, 2

3. Humphrey/LHF, 9-1, 4

4. Weeping Water, 9-1, 3

5. Dundy County-Stratton, 8-0, 8

6. South Platte, 6-0, 9

7. Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 5

8. Pender, 5-5, NR

9. North Platte St. Pat’s, 5-3, 10

10. Diller-Odell, 7-2, 7

Class D-2

1. Mullen, 9-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-1, 4

3. Falls City SH, 9-1, 7

4. Sterling, 7-2, 9

5. Silver Lake, 8-0, 8

6. Lawrence-Nelson, 8-0, 2

7. Wynot, 7-2, 3

8. Bertrand, 5-2, 5

9. BDS, 5-3, 6

10. Exeter-Milligan, 8-2, 10

