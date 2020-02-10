Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 11.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Millard South, 21-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 17-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 17-2, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 18-4, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-3, 5
6. Crete, 19-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 7
8. Fremont, 16-5, 8
9. Oakland-Craig, 21-0, 9
10. Lincoln Northeast, 11-8, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 21-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 17-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 17-2, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 18-4, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-3, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 6
7. Fremont, 16-5, 7
8. Lincoln Northeast, 11-8, NR
9. Millard North, 12-7, 8
10. Lincoln High, 13-5, NR
CLASS B
1. Crete, 19-0, 1
2. Bennington, 17-2, 2
3. Beatrice, 17-2, 3
4. Norris, 10-8, 4
5. Sidney, 16-4, 6
6. York, 15-6, 7
7. Grand Island Northwest, 16-5, 8
8. Scottsbluff, 12-9, 5
9. Hastings, 11-7, NR
10. Platteview, 12-7, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Lincoln Christian, 17-2, 2
2. North Bend, 19-2, 1
3. Broken Bow, 19-2, 3
4. Ogallala, 17-3, 4
5. St. Paul, 18-2, 5
6. Chadron, 18-2, 6
7. Milford, 16-5, 8
8. Syracuse, 16-5, NR
9. West Point-Beemer, 18-5, 9
10. Wahoo, 14-6, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Oakland-Craig, 21-0, 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-2, 2
3. Crofton, 18-3, 4
4. BRLD, 17-4, 5
5. Superior, 16-3, 6
6. Ponca, 17-2, 7
7. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 18-3, 3
8. Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-6, 8
9. South Loup, 17-2, 9
10. North Central, 17-3, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 20-0, 1
2. CWC, 19-1, 2
3. Weeping Water, 21-1, 4
4. Fremont Bergan, 10-8, 6
5. Pender, 15-9, 7
6. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18-4, 3
7. Dundy County-Stratton, 16-3, 9
8. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 14-6, 10
9. Cambridge, 12-7, 8
10. South Platte, 15-1, 5
CLASS D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 18-2, 1
2. Mullen, 20-1, 2
3. Falls City SH, 20-2, 3
4. Lawrence-Nelson, 21-0, 4
5. BDS, 14-4, 5
6. Wynot, 17-3, 6
7. Sterling, 16-6, 7
8. Loomis, 15-5, 8
9. Silver Lake, 14-4, 9
10. Stuart, 12-7, 10
