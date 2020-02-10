Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 11.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Millard South, 21-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 17-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 17-2, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 18-4, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-3, 5

6. Crete, 19-0, 6

7. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 7

8. Fremont, 16-5, 8

9. Oakland-Craig, 21-0, 9

10. Lincoln Northeast, 11-8, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 21-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 17-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 17-2, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 18-4, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-3, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 6

7. Fremont, 16-5, 7

8. Lincoln Northeast, 11-8, NR

9. Millard North, 12-7, 8

10. Lincoln High, 13-5, NR

CLASS B

1. Crete, 19-0, 1

2. Bennington, 17-2, 2

3. Beatrice, 17-2, 3

4. Norris, 10-8, 4

5. Sidney, 16-4, 6

6. York, 15-6, 7

7. Grand Island Northwest, 16-5, 8

8. Scottsbluff, 12-9, 5

9. Hastings, 11-7, NR

10. Platteview, 12-7, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Lincoln Christian, 17-2, 2

2. North Bend, 19-2, 1

3. Broken Bow, 19-2, 3

4. Ogallala, 17-3, 4

5. St. Paul, 18-2, 5

6. Chadron, 18-2, 6

7. Milford, 16-5, 8

8. Syracuse, 16-5, NR

9. West Point-Beemer, 18-5, 9

10. Wahoo, 14-6, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Oakland-Craig, 21-0, 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-2, 2

3. Crofton, 18-3, 4

4. BRLD, 17-4, 5

5. Superior, 16-3, 6

6. Ponca, 17-2, 7

7. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 18-3, 3

8. Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-6, 8

9. South Loup, 17-2, 9

10. North Central, 17-3, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 20-0, 1

2. CWC, 19-1, 2

3. Weeping Water, 21-1, 4

4. Fremont Bergan, 10-8, 6

5. Pender, 15-9, 7

6. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18-4, 3

7. Dundy County-Stratton, 16-3, 9

8. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 14-6, 10

9. Cambridge, 12-7, 8

10. South Platte, 15-1, 5

CLASS D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 18-2, 1

2. Mullen, 20-1, 2

3. Falls City SH, 20-2, 3

4. Lawrence-Nelson, 21-0, 4

5. BDS, 14-4, 5

6. Wynot, 17-3, 6

7. Sterling, 16-6, 7

8. Loomis, 15-5, 8

9. Silver Lake, 14-4, 9

10. Stuart, 12-7, 10

