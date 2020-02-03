Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 4.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Millard South, 19-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 15-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 16-1, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 17-4, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 16-2, 5

6. Crete, 16-0, 6

7. Lincoln Southwest, 12-6, 7

8. Fremont, 15-4, 8

9. Oakland-Craig, 18-0, 9

10. Millard North, 11-6, 10

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 19-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 15-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 16-1, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 17-4, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 16-2, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 12-6, 6

7. Fremont, 15-4, 7

8. Millard North, 11-6, 8

9. North Platte, 14-3, 9

10. Elkhorn, 14-2, NR

CLASS B

1. Crete, 17-0, 1

2. Bennington, 14-2, 2

3. Beatrice, 15-2, 3

4. Norris, 8-7, 8

5. Scottsbluff, 11-8, 6

6. Sidney, 14-4, 7

7. York, 13-6, 4

8. Grand Island NW, 15-5, 5

9. Blair, 11-5, 9

10. Platteview, 11-5, NR

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 17-1, 1

2. Lincoln Christian, 15-2, 3

3. Broken Bow, 17-2, 4

4. Ogallala, 16-2, 2

5. St. Paul, 15-2, 6

6. Chadron, 15-2, 7

7. Kearney Catholic, 12-6, 5

8. Milford, 14-4, 8

9. West Point-Beemer, 16-4, 9

10. Battle Creek, 13-5, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Oakland-Craig, 18-0, 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-2, 2

3. West Point GACC, 16-2, 4

4. Crofton, 15-3, 5

5. BRLD, 16-3, 3

6. Superior, 13-3, 6

7. Ponca, 15-2, 7

8. Grand Island CC, 12-6, 8

9. South Loup, 16-1, NR

10. Fillmore Central, 13-5, 9

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 17-0, 1

2. CWC, 17-0, 2

3. Humphrey/LHF, 18-2, 3

4. Weeping Water, 18-1, 4

5. South Platte, 14-0, 5

6. Fremont Bergan, 8-8, 6

7. Pender, 14-7, 7

8. Cambridge, 10-6, NR

9. Dundy County-Stratton, 14-3, 8

10. North Platte St. Pat’s, 12-5, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-2, 2

2. Mullen, 17-1, 1

3. Falls City SH, 17-2, 4

4. Lawrence-Nelson, 18-0, 5

5. BDS, 12-4, 3

6. Wynot, 15-3, 7

7. Sterling, 14-5, 6

8. Loomis, 13-4, 8

9. Silver Lake, 12-3, 9

10. Stuart, 11-6, NR

