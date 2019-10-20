Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 21.

* * *

Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.

1. Bellevue West (8-0) 431-35 1

2. Millard West (8-0) 269-74 2

3. Millard South (7-1) 328-112 3

4. Omaha Burke (7-1) 236-131 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (7-1) 249-72 5

6. Omaha Westside (7-1) 355-70 6

7. Grand Island (7-1) 304-92 7

8. Kearney (6-2) 261-68 8

9. Elkhorn South (5-3) 295-141 10

10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2) 232-180 9

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (8-0) 305-116 1

2. Scottsbluff (8-0) 369-90 2

3. Waverly (7-1) 281-137 3

4. Grand Island Northwest (7-1) 237-115 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (6-2) 327-170 5

6. Hastings (7-1) 305-138 6

7. Bennington (5-3) 323-202 7

8. Norris (6-2) 268-159 8

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-1) 269-108 9

10. Seward (4-4) 192-151 10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (8-0) 399-40 1

2. Pierce (8-0) 383-68 2

3. Adams Central (8-0) 330-75 3

4. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) 334-99 4

5. Columbus Scotus (7-1) 280-209 5

6. Aurora (5-3) 214-95 6

7. Wahoo Neumann (6-2) 255-100 7

8. Gothenburg (7-1) 237-56 8

9. Ord (6-2) 250-97 9

10. Kearney Catholic (6-2) 234-185 10

Class C-2

1. St. Paul (8-0) 322-56 2

2. Oakland-Craig (8-0) 447-40 3

3. BRLD (8-0) 395-169 1

4. Sutton (7-1) 285-92 4

5. Battle Creek (7-1) 235-69 5

6. Centennial (5-3) 225-169 6

7. Doniphan-Trumbull (7-1) 335-87 7

8. North Bend (7-1) 233-137 9

9. David City Aquinas (6-2) 241-77 10

10. Shelby-Rising City (6-2) 207-105 8

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (7-0) 280-123 1

2. Wakefield (6-1) 386-166 2

3. BDS (7-0) 292-144 4

4. Wisner-Pilger (7-0) 343-99 5

5. Elm Creek (7-0) 250-64 6

6. Cambridge (7-0) 403-150 7

7. Dundy County-Stratton (6-1) 378-144 3

8. Ravenna (6-1) 372-233 8

9. Sutherland (7-0) 392-131 10

10. Fullerton (6-1) 278-182 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) 440-26 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-0) 393-92 2

3. Bloomfield (7-0) 352-110 3

4. Garden County (8-0) 457-137 4

5. Central Valley (7-0) 354-111 5

6. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) 412-161 6

7. Plainview (7-0) 407-98 8

8. Overton (5-2) 252-149 9

9. Johnson-Brock (6-1) 368-156 10

10. Kenesaw (6-1) 245-81 NR

Six Man

1. Harvard (7-0) 430-136 1

2. McCool Junction (8-0) 462-109 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (7-0) 392-81 3

4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-1) 340-107 4

5. Creek Valley (7-0) 414-217 5

6. Sioux County (6-1) 320-147 6

7. Arthur County (5-2) 334-319 8

8. Eustis-Farnam (5-2) 329-262 9

9. Maywood/Hayes Center (5-2) 349-216 10

10. Red Cloud (5-2) 241-155 NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

