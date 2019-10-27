Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 28.

* * *

Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.

1. Bellevue West (9-0) 500-35 1

2. Millard West (9-0) 335-74 2

3. Millard South (8-1) 370-138 3

4. Omaha Burke (8-1) 264-138 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) 298-79 5

6. Grand Island (8-1) 332-113 7

7. Omaha Westside (7-2) 381-111 6

8. Kearney (7-2) 293-82 8

9. Elkhorn South (6-3) 337-155 9

10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) 246-222 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (9-0) 339-116 1

2. Scottsbluff (9-0) 380-104 2

3. Waverly (8-1) 330-144 3

4. Grand Island Northwest (8-1) 286-124 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (7-2) 368-176 5

6. Bennington (6-3) 365-218 7

7. Hastings (7-2) 308-187 6

8. Norris (6-3) 268-193 8

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-2) 282-150 9

10. Seward (5-4) 234-163 10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (9-0) 448-40 1

2. Pierce (9-0) 435-88 2

3. Adams Central (9-0) 382-77 3

4. Ashland-GW (9-0) 334-108 4

5. Columbus Scotus (7-2) 280-258 5

6. Aurora (6-3) 244-124 6

7. Gothenburg (8-1) 254-70 8

8. Kearney Catholic (7-2) 289-203 10

9. Ord (6-3) 291-164 9

10. Wayne (7-2) 164-181 NR

Class C-2

1. St. Paul (9-0) 379-75 1

2. Oakland-Craig (9-0) 479-76 2

3. Sutton (8-1) 336-92 4

4. BRLD (8-1) 425-211 3

5. Battle Creek (8-1) 263-69 5

6. Centennial (6-3) 265-184 6

7. Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) 369-95 7

8. North Bend (8-1) 265-162 8

9. David City Aquinas (7-2) 282-83 9

10. Fremont Bergan (7-2) 297-176 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (8-0) 322-123 1

2. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2

3. BDS (8-0) 352-154 3

4. Cambridge (8-0) 459-182 6

5. Dundy County-Stratton (7-1) 432-156 7

6. Wisner-Pilger (7-1) 369-161 4

7. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 8

8. Sutherland (8-0) 420-153 9

9. Fullerton (7-1) 342-190 10

10. Arcadia-Loup City (7-1) 384-159 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (8-0) 494-52 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-0) 447-106 2

3. Bloomfield (8-0) 398-146 3

4. Garden County (8-0) 457-137 4

5. Central Valley (8-0) 407-142 5

6. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) 456-175 6

7. Plainview (7-1) 434-152 7

8. Kenesaw (7-1) 297-95 10

9. Johnson-Brock (6-2) 382-210 9

10. Elwood (7-1) 336-168 NR

Six Man

1. Harvard (8-0) 431-136 1

2. McCool Junction (8-0) 462-109 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (8-0) 443-87 3

4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4

5. Creek Valley (8-0) 476-243 5

6. Sioux County (7-1) 385-161 6

7. Arthur County (6-2) 397-341 7

8. Eustis-Farnam (6-2) 389-300 8

9. Red Cloud (6-2) 279-168 10

10. Maywood/Hayes Center (5-3) 362-254 9

