...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.2 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (9-0) 374-135 1
2. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2
3. BDS (9-0) 394-174 3
4. Cambridge (9-0) 531-218 4
5. Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) 482-168 5
6. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 7
7. Sutherland (9-0) 452-169 8
8. Fullerton (8-1) 390-204 9
9. Arcadia-Loup City (8-1) 452-191 10
10. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) 484-264 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (9-0) 562-58 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0) 507-112 2
3. Bloomfield (9-0) 452-162 3
4. Garden County (9-0) 509-143 4
5. Central Valley (9-0) 443-154 5
6. Plainview (8-1) 490-158 7
7. Kenesaw (8-1) 349-109 8
8. Johnson-Brock (7-2) 444-224 9
9. Elwood (8-1) 422-193 10
10. Overton (6-3) 306-205 NR
Six Man
1. Harvard (9-0) 495-164 1
2. McCool Junction (9-0) 517-149 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (9-0) 543-87 3
4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4
5. Creek Valley (9-0) 534-271 5
6. Sioux County (8-1) 433-169 6
7. Arthur County (7-2) 456-379 7
8. Eustis-Farnam (7-2) 423-333 8
9. Red Cloud (6-3) 312-202 9
10. Sandhills Valley (5-4) 358-335 NR
1 of 40
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska high school football Super Six 2019
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
1 of 40
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke’s Xavier Watts, Bellevue West’s Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast’s Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central’s Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
In the boxing arena at Camp Ashland are, from left, Blaise Gunnerson, Jay Ducker, Xavier Watts, Zavier Betts, Logan Jones and Isaac Gifford — a Super Six ready to knock out foes.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019. Players include Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford and Lewis Central's Logan Jones.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic’s Blaise Gunnerson was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Gunnerson poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gifford poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central’s Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald’s Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central's Logan Jones was among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones poses for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts who are Husker commits were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, and Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Ducker and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, left, and Bellevue West's Zavier Betts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Watts and Betts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, right, and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Betts and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Lewis Central's Logan Jones and Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Jones and Gunnerson pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Kuemper Catholic's Blaise Gunnerson and Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts were among the high school football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six. Gunnerson and Watts pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, Monday, August 5, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.