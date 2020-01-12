Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 13.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Lincoln Pius X, 11-0, 1

2, Millard North, 10-1, 2

3, Omaha Central, 8-1, 4

4, Omaha South, 7-2, 5

5, Bellevue West, 7-2, 6

6, Omaha Westside, 7-3, NR

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-3, 3

8. Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 7

9, Papillion-LV South, 8-4, 10

10, Papillion-La Vista, 7-4, 9

CLASS A

1, Lincoln Pius X, 11-0, 1

2, Millard North, 10-1, 2

3, Omaha Central, 8-1, 4

4, Omaha South, 7-2, 5

5, Bellevue West, 7-2, 6

6, Omaha Westside, 7-3, 10

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-3, 3

8, Papillion-LV South, 8-4, 9

9, Papillion-La Vista, 7-4, 8

10, Lincoln North Star, 7-4, 7

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 11-0, 1

2, Hastings, 11-0, 2

3, Scottsbluff, 11-1, 3

4, Elkhorn MM, 9-1, 4

5, Beatrice, 7-2, 5

6, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, 6

7, Alliance, 10-3, 7

8, Wahoo, 9-1, 9

9, Bennington, 7-3, 10

10, Norris, 8-2, NR

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 11-0, 1

2, North Bend, 10-0, 3

3, Adams Central, 12-0, 5

4, Kearney Catholic, 8-3, 2

5, Ashland-Greenwood, 7-2, 8

6, Ogallala, 8-2, 9

7, Lincoln Christian, 8-3, 10

8, Boys Town, 5-5, 6

9, Wahoo Neumann, 8-3, 4

10, Chase County, 7-1, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 10-0, 1

2, Yutan, 9-1, 2

3, Grand Island CC, 11-1, 4

4, Sutton, 9-2, 5

5, Oakland-Craig, 12-2, 7

6, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7-2, 3

7, Ponca, 9-2, NR

8, Centennial, 10-2, 8

9, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-4, 9

10, Bridgeport, 7-2, NR

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 10-1, 1

2, Laurel-CC, 10-2, 2

3, Osmond, 10-0, 3

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 12-0, 4

5, Southern Valley, 9-1, 5

6, Paxton, 9-1, 7

7, Pleasanton, 10-1, 8

8, Elm Creek, 8-3, 6

9, Fullerton, 6-3, 10

10, Howells-Dodge, 7-5, 9

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 11-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 11-0, 2

3, Loomis, 9-0, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 6-3, 4

5, Mead, 5-3, 5

6, Mullen, 7-3, 6

7, Johnson-Brock, 7-4, 7

8, Randolph, 5-6, 8

9, Deshler, 7-3, 9

10, Lawrence-Nelson, 7-3, 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

