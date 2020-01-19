Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 20.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Central, 10-1, 3

2. Millard North, 11-2, 2

3. Omaha South, 10-2, 4

4. Bellevue West, 8-2, 5

5. Lincoln Pius X, 11-1, 1

6. Omaha Westside, 8-3, 6

7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-4, 7

8. Omaha Skutt, 12-0, 8

9. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-4, 9

10. Papillion-La Vista, 8-5, 10

CLASS A

1. Omaha Central, 10-1, 3

2. Millard North, 11-2, 2

3. Omaha South, 10-2, 4

4. Bellevue West, 8-2, 5

5. Lincoln Pius X, 11-1, 1

6. Omaha Westside, 8-3, 6

7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-4, 7

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-4, 8

9. Papillion-La Vista, 8-5, 9

10. Lincoln North Star, 7-4, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 12-0, 1

2. Hastings, 12-0, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 13-2, 3

4. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 10-2, 4

5. Omaha Roncalli, 7-3, 6

6. Alliance, 11-3, 7

7. Wahoo, 11-1, 8

8. Beatrice, 7-3, 5

9. Bennington, 9-3, 9

10. Norris, 10-2, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Auburn, 13-0, 1

2. North Bend, 10-0, 2

3. Adams Central, 13-0, 3

4. Kearney Catholic, 10-4, 4

5. Ashland-Greenwood, 8-2, 5

6. Ogallala, 10-2, 6

7. Lincoln Christian, 9-3, 7

8. Boys Town, 5-8, 8

9. Wahoo Neumann, 8-3, 9

10. Chase County, 9-1, 10

CLASS C-2

1. BRLD, 12-0, 1

2. Yutan, 11-1, 2

3. Grand Island Central Catholic, 12-1, 3

4. Sutton, 10-2, 4

5. Oakland-Craig, 12-3, 5

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7-3, 6

7. Ponca, 10-2, 7

8. Lincoln Lutheran, 7-4, 9

9. Shelby-Rising City, 10-2, NR

10. Centennial, 11-3, 8

CLASS D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 12-1, 1

2. Osmond, 11-0, 3

3. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 13-0, 4

4. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 10-3, 2

5. Southern Valley, 9-2, 5

6. Paxton, 11-1, 6

7. Pleasanton, 13-1, 7

8. Elm Creek, 10-3, 8

9. Fullerton, 7-3, 9

10. Howells-Dodge, 8-5, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 11-0, 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-0, 2

3. Loomis, 11-0, 3

4. Lincoln Parkview, 8-4, 4

5. Mead, 6-4, 5

6. Mullen, 8-4, 6

7. Johnson-Brock, 7-5, 7

8. Randolph, 6-6, 8

9. Deshler, 7-4, 9

10. Lawrence-Nelson, 7-5, 10

