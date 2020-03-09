Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 10.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1, Omaha Central, 21-3, 1

2, Millard North, 22-3, 2

3, Bellevue West, 21-3, 3

4, Omaha Westside, 18-6, 4

5, Omaha South, 19-5, 6

6, Omaha Skutt, 23-0, 7

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-7, 8

8, Papillion-LV South, 17-7, 5

9, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 9

10, Gretna, 11-13, NR

Class A

1, Omaha Central, 21-3, 1

2, Millard North, 22-3, 2

3, Bellevue West, 21-3, 3

4, Omaha Westside, 18-6, 4

5, Omaha South, 19-5, 6

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-7, 7

7, Papillion-LV South, 17-7, 5

8, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8

9, Gretna, 11-13, NR

10, Grand Island, 16-7, 10

Class B

1, Omaha Skutt, 23-0, 1

2, Omaha Roncalli, 21-4, 2

3, Hastings, 21-3, 3

4, Scottsbluff, 24-3, 4

5, Elkhorn MM, 21-5, 5

6, Norris, 18-5, 9

7, Alliance, 20-6, 6

8, Wahoo, 23-2, 7

9, Bennington, 16-8, 8

10, Waverly, 13-10, NR

Class C-1

1, Auburn, 26-0, 1

2, Adams Central, 24-1, 2

3, Lincoln Christian, 21-4, 4

4, Kearney Catholic, 18-7, 5

5, Ogallala, 21-4, 6

6, North Bend, 23-3, 3

7, Wayne, 21-6, 8

8, Wahoo Neumann, 18-6, 7

9, Ashland-Greenwood, 17-8, 9

10, St. Paul, 19-7, NR

Class C-2

1, BRLD, 26-0, 1

2, Yutan, 22-3, 2

3, Grand Island CC, 23-3, 3

4, Sutton, 23-2, 4

5, Ponca, 23-4, 5

6, Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6

7, Centennial, 21-4, 9

8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-5, NR

9, Palmyra, 19-6, NR

10, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 8

Class D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 24-3, 1

2, Osmond, 24-1, 2

3, Laurel-CC, 23-5, 3

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 22-2, 4

5, Paxton, 21-3, 6

6, Southern Valley, 19-5, 5

7, Fullerton, 19-5, NR

8, Axtell, 16-6, 7

9, Pleasanton, 20-5, 8

10, Elm Creek, 16-9, NR

Class D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 25-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-1, 2

3, Loomis, 23-2, 3

4, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-5, 5

5, Mullen, 21-5, 7

6, Johnson-Brock, 18-8, 8

7, Lincoln Parkview, 19-7, 4

8, Randolph, 17-7, 9

9, Deshler, 16-8, 10

10, Mead, 9-11, 6

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started