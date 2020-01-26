Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 27.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Omaha Central, 11-1, 1

2, Millard North, 13-2, 2

3, Omaha South, 12-2, 3

4, Bellevue West, 10-2, 4

5, Omaha Westside, 9-5, 6

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-5, 7

7, Lincoln Pius X, 12-2, 5

8. Omaha Skutt, 14-0, 8

9, Hastings, 14-0, NR

10, Papillion-LV South, 11-5, 9

CLASS A

1, Omaha Central, 11-1, 1

2, Millard North, 13-2, 2

3, Omaha South, 12-2, 3

4, Bellevue West, 10-2, 4

5, Omaha Westside, 9-5, 6

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-5, 7

7, Lincoln Pius X, 12-2, 5

8, Papillion-LV South, 11-5, 8

9, Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 9

10, Lincoln North Star, 9-5, 10

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 14-0, 1

2, Hastings, 14-0, 2

3, Scottsbluff, 15-2, 3

4, Elkhorn MM, 12-3, 4

5, Omaha Roncalli, 9-4, 5

6, Alliance, 12-4, 6

7, Wahoo, 12-1, 7

8, Bennington, 10-3, 9

9, Norris, 12-2, 10

10, Beatrice, 8-5, 8

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 14-0, 1

2, North Bend, 15-0, 2

3, Adams Central, 14-1, 3

4, Kearney Catholic, 12-4, 4

5, Ogallala, 11-2, 6

6, Ashland-Greenwood, 10-3, 5

7, Lincoln Christian, 11-3, 7

8, Boys Town, 6-8, 8

9, Wahoo Neumann, 10-3, 9

10, Hershey, 12-4, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 15-0, 1

2, Yutan, 13-1, 2

3, Grand Island CC, 13-1, 3

4, Sutton, 12-2, 4

5, Oakland-Craig, 13-5, 5

6, Ponca, 11-2, 7

7, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9-4, 6

8, Lincoln Lutheran, 8-5, 8

9, Shelby-Rising City, 12-2, 9

10, Centennial, 11-3, 10

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 14-2, 1

2, Osmond, 14-0, 2

3, Laurel-CC, 12-3, 4

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 14-1, 3

5, Southern Valley, 9-3, 5

6, Paxton, 13-1, 6

7, Pleasanton, 15-1, 7

8, Howells-Dodge, 10-5, 10

9, Elm Creek, 11-4, 8

10, West Holt, 13-2, NR

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 14-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 15-1, 2

3, Loomis, 14-0, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 8-5, 4

5, Mead, 7-5, 5

6, Mullen, 10-4, 6

7, Johnson-Brock, 8-6, 7

8, Randolph, 8-6, 8

9, Lawrence-Nelson, 9-5, 10

10, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 9-4, NR

