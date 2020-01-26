From left, Omaha Westside's Ellie Tempero, Millard South's Mya Babbitt, Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren and Millard South's Megan Belt fight for a rebound during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis makes a shot in the closing seconds of the first half in front of Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, left, tries to steal the ball from Omaha Westside's Brooklyn James during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Maddie Krull, left, defends Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman as she dribbles the ball in the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt dribbles down the court against Omaha Westside Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman dribbles the ball against Millard South at the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Maddie Krull passes the ball against Omaha Westside Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt looks to pass the ball against Omaha Westside during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt, left, and Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren watch a loose ball during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Noah Erickson shoots the ball over Omaha Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley, left, and Millard North's Saint Thomas fight for a rebound during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti ducks as Millard North's Hunter Sallis finishes a dunk during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green makes a basket in the first half against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green Omaha shoots around Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell goes up for a dunk against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dribbles the ball against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins looks to pass around Millard North's Max Murrell, left, and Saint Thomas during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell gets a hand on a shot from Omaha Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
