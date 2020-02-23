Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 24.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Omaha Central, 19-3, 4

2, Millard North, 21-4, 1

3, Bellevue West, 19-3, 2

4, Omaha Westside, 16-6, 3

5, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-6, 8

6, Omaha South, 17-5, 5

7. Omaha Skutt, 21-0, 7

8, Omaha Creighton Prep, 17-7, 6

9, Papillion-La Vista, 15-8, 9

10, Lincoln North Star, 16-7, 10

CLASS A

1, Omaha Central, 19-3, 4

2, Millard North, 21-4, 1

3, Bellevue West, 19-3, 2

4, Omaha Westside, 16-6, 3

5, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-6, 7

6, Omaha South, 17-5, 5

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 17-7, 6

8, Papillion-La Vista, 15-8, 8

9, Lincoln North Star, 16-7, 9

10, Grand Island, 16-7, 10

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 21-0, 1

2, Omaha Roncalli, 18-4, 2

3, Hastings, 18-3, 3

4, Scottsbluff, 21-3, 4

5, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 18-5, 5

6, Alliance, 18-5, 6

7, Wahoo, 22-1, 7

8, Norris, 16-5, 9

9, Bennington, 16-6, 8

10, Beatrice, 11-9, 10

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 23-0, 1

2, Adams Central, 21-1, 2

3, North Bend, 22-1, 3

4, Lincoln Christian, 18-4, 4

5, Kearney Catholic, 15-7, 5

6, Ogallala, 18-4, 6

7, Wahoo Neumann, 16-5, 7

8, Wayne, 18-6, 8

9, Ashland-Greenwood, 15-7, 9

10, Mitchell, 17-6, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 23-0, 1

2, Yutan, 19-3, 2

3, Grand Island Central Catholic, 20-3, 3

4, Sutton, 20-2, 4

5, Ponca, 21-3, 5

6, Oakland-Craig, 16-7, 7

7, Lincoln Lutheran, 12-9, 6

8, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 16-6, 8

9, Centennial, 18-4, 9

10, Bridgeport, 19-4, 10

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 21-3, 1

2, Osmond, 21-1, 2

3, Laurel-CC, 20-5, 3

4, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-2, 4

5, Southern Valley, 17-4, 6

6, Paxton, 18-3, 5

7, Axtell, 16-6, 7

8, Pleasanton, 18-4, 10

9, West Holt, 18-4, 9

10, Ansley-Litchfield, 16-7, 8

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 22-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 23-1, 2

3, Loomis, 20-2, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 17-6, 4

5, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 16-5, 5

6, Mullen, 18-5, 7

7, Johnson-Brock, 15-8, 8

8, Mead, 9-9, 6

9, Randolph, 14-7, 9

10, Deshler, 14-7, 10

Photos: 2020 Metro Holiday Tournament Finals

1 of 18

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started