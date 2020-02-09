Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 10.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Millard North, 17-2, 1

2, Bellevue West, 16-2, 3

3, Omaha Westside, 13-5, 4

4, Omaha Central, 13-3, 6

5, Omaha South, 14-4, 2

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 14-6, 5

7. Omaha Skutt, 17-0, 7

8, Papillion-La Vista South, 13-5, 9

9, Papillion-La Vista, 12-8, 10

10, Lincoln North Star, 13-6, NR

CLASS A

1, Millard North, 17-2, 1

2, Bellevue West, 16-2, 3

3, Omaha Westside, 13-5, 4

4, Omaha Central, 13-3, 6

5, Omaha South, 14-4, 2

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 14-6, 5

7, Papillion-La Vista South, 13-5, 8

8, Papillion-La Vista, 12-8, 9

9, Lincoln North Star, 13-6, 10

10, Grand Island, 12-7, NR

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 17-0, 1

2, Hastings, 17-1, 2

3, Scottsbluff, 19-2, 3

4, Omaha Roncalli, 15-4, 4

5, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 15-4, 5

6, Alliance, 15-5, 6

7, Wahoo, 18-1, 7

8, Bennington, 15-3, 8

9, Norris, 16-3, 9

10, Beatrice, 10-8, 10

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 19-0, 1

2, Adams Central, 18-1, 3

3, North Bend, 19-1, 2

4, Kearney Catholic, 14-5, 4

5, Ogallala, 17-2, 5

6, Lincoln Christian, 15-4, 7

7, Wahoo Neumann, 13-4, 9

8, Wayne, 16-6, 10

9, Ashland-Greenwood, 13-5, 6

10, Chase County, 14-3, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 19-0, 1

2, Yutan, 16-2, 2

3, Grand Island Central Catholic, 18-2, 3

4, Sutton, 17-2, 4

5, Ponca, 17-2, 5

6, Lincoln Lutheran, 11-6, 8

7, Oakland-Craig, 15-7, 6

8, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11-6, 7

9, Centennial, 15-4, 9

10, Bridgeport, 16-4, NR

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 19-3, 1

2, Osmond, 18-1, 2

3, Laurel-CC, 17-4, 4

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 16-2, 3

5, Southern Valley, 14-4, 5

6, Paxton, 16-2, 7

7, Axtell, 15-5, NR

8, Ansley-Litchfield, 14-5, NR

9, West Holt, 17-3, 8

10, Pleasanton, 16-3, 6

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 19-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-1, 2

3, Loomis, 18-1, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 13-5, 4

5, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 14-4, 9

6, Mead, 8-7, 5

7, Mullen, 14-5, 6

8, Johnson-Brock, 11-8, 7

9, Randolph, 11-7, 8

10, Exeter-Milligan, 12-8, 10

