Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 18.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Millard North, 19-3, 1

2, Bellevue West, 17-3, 2

3, Omaha Westside, 15-5, 3

4, Omaha Central, 16-3, 4

5, Omaha South, 16-4, 5

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-6, 6

7. Omaha Skutt, 20-0, 7

8, Papillion-LV South, 15-6, 8

9, Papillion-La Vista, 14-8, 9

10, Lincoln North Star, 15-6, 10

CLASS A

1, Millard North, 19-3, 1

2, Bellevue West, 17-3, 2

3, Omaha Westside, 15-5, 3

4, Omaha Central, 16-3, 4

5, Omaha South, 16-4, 5

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-6, 6

7, Papillion-LV South, 15-6, 7

8, Papillion-La Vista, 14-8, 8

9, Lincoln North Star, 15-6, 9

10, Grand Island, 14-7, 10

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 20-0, 1

2, Omaha Roncalli, 17-4, 4

3, Hastings, 18-3, 2

4, Scottsbluff, 20-3, 3

5, Elkhorn MM, 17-5, 5

6, Alliance, 17-5, 6

7, Wahoo, 21-1, 7

8, Bennington, 16-4, 8

9, Norris, 16-5, 9

10, Beatrice, 11-8, 10

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 22-0, 1

2, Adams Central, 20-1, 2

3, North Bend, 21-1, 3

4, Lincoln Christian, 17-4, 6

5, Kearney Catholic, 15-6, 4

6, Ogallala, 17-4, 5

7, Wahoo Neumann, 15-4, 7

8, Wayne, 17-6, 8

9, Ashland-Greenwood, 14-6, 9

10, Chase County, 15-3, 10

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 22-0, 1

2, Yutan, 18-3, 2

3, Grand Island CC, 19-3, 3

4, Sutton, 19-2, 4

5, Ponca, 19-3, 5

6, Lincoln Lutheran, 12-8, 6

7, Oakland-Craig, 16-7, 7

8, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 14-6, 8

9, Centennial, 17-4, 9

10, Bridgeport, 18-4, 10

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 20-3, 1

2, Osmond, 20-1, 2

3, Laurel-CC, 19-5, 3

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 18-2, 4

5, Paxton, 18-2, 6

6, Southern Valley, 16-4, 5

7, Axtell, 16-5, 7

8, Ansley-Litchfield, 16-6, 8

9, West Holt, 18-4, 9

10, Pleasanton, 17-4, 10

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 21-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 22-1, 2

3, Loomis, 19-2, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 16-6, 4

5, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 15-5, 5

6, Mead, 9-8, 6

7, Mullen, 16-5, 7

8, Johnson-Brock, 14-8, 8

9, Randolph, 13-7, 9

10, Deshler, 13-7, NR

