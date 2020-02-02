Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 3.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Millard North, 15-2, 2

2, Omaha South, 14-2, 3

3, Bellevue West, 13-2, 4

4, Omaha Westside, 11-5, 5

5, Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-5, 6

6, Omaha Central, 12-3, 1

7. Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 8

8, Lincoln Pius X, 12-4, 7

9, Papillion-La Vista South, 12-5, 10

10, Papillion-La Vista, 11-7, NR

CLASS A

1, Millard North, 15-2, 2

2, Omaha South, 14-2, 3

3, Bellevue West, 13-2, 4

4, Omaha Westside, 11-5, 5

5, Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-5, 6

6, Omaha Central, 12-3, 1

7, Lincoln Pius X, 12-4, 7

8, Papillion-La Vista South, 12-5, 8

9, Papillion-La Vista, 11-7, 9

10, Lincoln North Star, 12-5, 10

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 16-0, 1

2, Hastings, 16-1, 2

3, Scottsbluff, 17-2, 3

4, Omaha Roncalli, 11-4, 5

5, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 15-3, 4

6, Alliance, 14-4, 6

7, Wahoo, 15-1, 7

8, Bennington, 13-3, 8

9, Norris, 14-3, 9

10, Beatrice, 8-8, 10

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 16-0, 1

2, North Bend, 17-0, 2

3, Adams Central, 17-1, 3

4, Kearney Catholic, 13-5, 4

5, Ogallala, 15-2, 5

6, Ashland-Greenwood, 12-4, 6

7, Lincoln Christian, 13-4, 7

8, Boys Town, 7-9, 8

9, Wahoo Neumann, 11-4, 9

10, Wayne, 13-6, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 16-0, 1

2, Yutan, 14-1, 2

3, Grand Island Central Catholic, 16-1, 3

4, Sutton, 14-2, 4

5, Ponca, 14-2, 6

6, Oakland-Craig, 14-6, 5

7, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9-5, 7

8, Lincoln Lutheran, 9-6, 8

9, Centennial, 13-3, 10

10, Twin River, 14-5, NR

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 17-2, 1

2, Osmond, 16-0, 2

3, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 15-1, 4

4, Laurel-CC, 14-4, 3

5, Southern Valley, 12-4, 5

6, Pleasanton, 15-1, 7

7, Paxton, 15-2, 6

8, West Holt, 15-2, 10

9, Howells-Dodge, 11-6, 8

10, Elm Creek, 12-5, 9

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 17-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 17-1, 2

3, Loomis, 16-0, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 11-5, 4

5, Mead, 8-5, 5

6, Mullen, 13-4, 6

7, Johnson-Brock, 9-7, 7

8, Randolph, 10-6, 8

9, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 11-4, 10

10, Exeter-Milligan, 10-8, NR

