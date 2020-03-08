Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 9.

TOP 10

Record, Prev.

1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 3

2. Lincoln East, 25-3, 4

3. Millard South, 28-2, 1

4. Fremont, 21-8, 6

5. Omaha Westside, 23-6, 2

6. Papillion-La Vista, 20-6, 5

7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7

8. Crete, 27-1, 8

9. Lincoln Northeast, 15-10, 10

10. Millard North, 17-8, 10

CLASS A

1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 3

2. Lincoln East, 25-3, 4

3. Millard South, 28-2, 1

4. Fremont, 21-8, 6

5. Omaha Westside, 23-6, 2

6. Papillion-La Vista, 20-6, 5

7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7

8. Lincoln Northeast, 15-10, 9

9. Millard North, 17-8, 10

10. North Platte, 19-5, 8

CLASS B

1. Crete, 27-1, 1

2. Grand Island NW, 22-6, 3

3. Beatrice, 22-4, 4

4. Norris, 13-10, 5

5. Scottsbluff, 17-11, 7

6. Bennington, 21-3, 2

7. Platteview, 16-9, 9

8. York, 17-9, 6

9. Sidney, 19-7, 8

10. Hastings, 13-9, 10

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 27-2, 2

2. Lincoln Christian, 23-4, 1

3. Adams Central, 18-11, 7

4. St. Paul, 24-4, 4

5. Chadron, 23-3, 3

6. West Point-Beemer, 23-6, 5

7. Wahoo, 18-8, 6

8. Broken Bow, 23-3, 8

9. Malcolm, 19-7, 9

10. Ogallala, 20-5, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-3, 3

2. Crofton, 25-4, 2

3. Ponca, 23-5, 9

4. Oakland-Craig, 26-3, 1

5. Superior, 21-4, 4

6. Grand Island CC, 17-8, 5

7. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-6, 6

8. West Point GACC, 22-4, 7

8. BRLD, 20-6, 8

10. South Loup, 21-3, 10

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 28-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 16-10, 4

3. CWC, 27-2, 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11-15, 10

5. Pender, 17-12, 5

6. Weeping Water, 25-2, 2

7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-4, 6

8. Humphrey/LHF, 20-6, 7

9. Cambridge, 16-9, 8

10. Dundy County-Stratton, 18-7, 9

CLASS D-2

1. Wynot, 25-4, 4

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-3, 1

3. Falls City SH, 26-4, 3

4. Sterling, 20-8, 7

5. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-2, 5

6. Mullen, 26-3, 2

7. BDS, 18-6, 6

8. Loomis, 19-7, 8

9. Silver Lake, 18-6, 9

10. Anselmo-Merna, 14-9, 10

