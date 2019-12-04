Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 5.
Top 10/Class A, Record, 2019
1, Millard North, 16-8, 8
2, Bellevue West, 26-2, 3
4, Omaha Central, 22-6, 2
5, Omaha Westside, 19-6, 5
6, Lincoln North Star, 17-9, 6
7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22-5, 7
8, Papillion-LV South, 14-12, NR
9, Lincoln Pius X, 27-2, 4x
Class B
2, Omaha Roncalli, 25-3, 3
Class C-1
3, Kearney Catholic, 18-5, 8
4, Ashland-Greenwood, 18-7, NR
6, Lincoln Christian, 17-9, NR
7, Wahoo Neumann, 16-8, 9
8, Adams Central, 17-8, 6
Class C-2
3, Grand Island CC, 18-8, 5x
8, Oakland-Craig, 12-11, NR
9, Lincoln Lutheran, 13-9, NR
Class D-1
5, Howells-Dodge, 18-10, 10x
9, Hartington-Newcastle, 16-10, 8
10, Pleasanton, 13-11, NR
x-Class C-2; xx-Class D-1
Class D-2
1, Humphrey St. Francis, 22-5, 5
2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-3, 4
5, Johnson-Brock, 24-4, 1
7, Lawrence-Nelson, 12-13, 10
8, Lincoln Parkview, 10-12, NR
