Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 5.

Top 10/Class A, Record, 2019

1, Millard North, 16-8, 8

2, Bellevue West, 26-2, 3

3, Omaha South, 21-6, 1

4, Omaha Central, 22-6, 2

5, Omaha Westside, 19-6, 5

6, Lincoln North Star, 17-9, 6

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22-5, 7

8, Papillion-LV South, 14-12, NR

9, Lincoln Pius X, 27-2, 4x

10, Kearney, 20-6, 8

x-Class B

Class B

1, Omaha Skutt, 23-5, 4

2, Omaha Roncalli, 25-3, 3

3, Hastings, 14-7, 10

4, Elkhorn MM, 18-8, 9

5, Scottsbluff, 14-11, 7

6, Bennington, 20-7, 6

7, Wahoo, 24-5, 4x

8, Alliance, 19-7, 8

9. Lexington, 15-10, NR

10, Norris, 12-14, NR

x-Class C-1

Class C-1

1, Auburn, 24-3, 1

2, Ogallala, 28-1, 3

3, Kearney Catholic, 18-5, 8

4, Ashland-Greenwood, 18-7, NR

5, North Bend, 25-4, 2

6, Lincoln Christian, 17-9, NR

7, Wahoo Neumann, 16-8, 9

8, Adams Central, 17-8, 6

9, Boys Town, 19-8, 7

10, Mitchell, 16-10, NR

Class C-2

1, BRLD, 27-1, 1

2, Yutan, 23-6, 2

3, Grand Island CC, 18-8, 5x

4, Sutton, 24-3, 5

5, Ponca, 24-5, 3

6, Centennial, 24-4, 4

7, Wakefield, 20-4, 9

8, Oakland-Craig, 12-11, NR

9, Lincoln Lutheran, 13-9, NR

10, Tri County, 19-6, 8

x-Class C-1

Class D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 23-6, 1

2, Elm Creek, 22-5, 4

3, Paxton, 25-2, 3

4, Laurel-CC, 22-5, 6x

5, Howells-Dodge, 18-10, 10x

6, Fullerton, 18-7, 5

7, Osmond, 27-2, 2xx

8, Riverside, 24-1, 3xx

9, Hartington-Newcastle, 16-10, 8

10, Pleasanton, 13-11, NR

x-Class C-2; xx-Class D-1

Class D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 22-5, 5

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-3, 4

3, Loomis, 19-7, 7

4, Mullen, 17-7, 9

5, Johnson-Brock, 24-4, 1

6, Mead, 10-11, NR

7, Lawrence-Nelson, 12-13, 10

8, Lincoln Parkview, 10-12, NR

9, Randolph, 8-14, NR

10, Deshler, 15-10, NRx

x-Class D-1



