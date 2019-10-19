Nebraska high school softball final ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous rank

1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1

2. Elkhorn 30-5 4

3. Wayne 35-4 7

4. Gretna 27-10 10

5. Beatrice 32-6 3

6. Millard West 22-13 NR

7. Omaha Marian 22-7 5

8. Seward 23-15 NR

9. Omaha Skutt 29-4 2

10. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 8

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1

2. Elkhorn 30-5 2

3. Gretna 27-10 6

4. Millard West 22-13 8

5. Omaha Marian 22-7 3

6. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 4

7. Millard South 25-10 5

8. Lincoln North Star 28-12 7

9. Elkhorn South 18-16 9

10. Bellevue East 17-16 10

Class B

1. Wayne 35-4 4

2. Beatrice 32-6 2

3. Seward 23-15 7

4. Omaha Skutt 29-4 1

5. Crete 30-6 3

6. Waverly 20-12 9

7. Norris 21-10 5

8. Hastings 28-9 6

9. Omaha Gross 21-11 8

10. Adams Central 19-14 10

Class C

1. Fairbury 28-5 1

2. West Point GACC 29-5 3

3. Auburn 24-8 7

4. Cozad 25-9 5

5. Malcolm 22-12 8

6. Arlington 22-8 4

7. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-9 2

8. Kearney Catholic 23-9 6

9. Milford 19-9 9

10. Centennial 24-11 10

