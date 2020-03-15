The final Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 16.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1, Bellevue West, 24-3, 3

2, Millard North, 24-5, 2

3, Omaha Westside, 19-7, 4

4, Omaha South, 20-6, 5

5, Omaha Central, 21-4, 1

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 7

7, Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 8

8, Omaha Skutt, 26-0, 6

9, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 9

10, Gretna, 11-13, 10

Class A

1, Bellevue West, 24-3, 3

2, Millard North, 24-5, 2

3, Omaha Westside, 19-7, 4

4, Omaha South, 20-6, 5

5, Omaha Central, 21-4, 1

6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 6

7, Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 7

8, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8

9, Gretna, 11-13, 9

10, Grand Island, 17-8, 10

Class B

1, Omaha Skutt, 26-0, 1

2, Omaha Roncalli, 23-5, 2

3, Elkhorn MM, 22-6, 5

4, Hastings, 21-4, 3

5, Scottsbluff, 25-4, 4

6, Norris, 18-6, 6

7, Alliance, 20-7, 7

8, Wahoo, 23-3, 8

9, Bennington, 16-8, 9

10, Waverly, 13-10, 10

Class C-1

1, Auburn, 29-0, 1

2, Ogallala, 23-5, 5

3, Adams Central, 26-2, 2

4, Lincoln Christian, 22-6, 3

5, Kearney Catholic, 18-8, 4

6, North Bend, 23-3, 6

7, Wayne, 21-7, 7

8, Wahoo Neumann, 18-6, 8

9, Ashland-Greenwood, 17-9, 9

10, St. Paul, 19-8, 10

Class C-2

1, BRLD, 29-0, 1

2, Grand Island CC, 25-4, 3

3, Yutan, 24-4, 2

4, Sutton, 24-4, 4

5, Ponca, 23-5, 5

6, Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6

7, Centennial, 21-5, 7

8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-6, 8

9, Palmyra, 19-7, 9

10, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 10

Class D-1

1, Laurel-CC, 26-5, 3

2, Southern Valley, 21-6, 6

3, Humphrey/LHF, 26-4, 1

4, Osmond, 24-2, 2

5, North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-5, 4

6, Paxton, 21-4, 5

7, Fullerton, 19-6, 7

8, Axtell, 16-6, 8

9, Pleasanton, 20-6, 9

10, Elm Creek, 16-9, 10

Class D-2

1, Falls City Sacred Heart, 29-1, 2

2, Humphrey St. Francis, 27-1, 1

3, Lincoln Parkview, 21-8, 7

4, Johnson-Brock, 18-9, 6

5, Mullen, 22-7, 5

6, Loomis, 23-3, 3

7, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-6, 4

8, Randolph, 17-8, 8

9, Deshler, 16-8, 9

10, Mead, 9-11, 10

