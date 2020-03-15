The final Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 16.
Top 10
1, Bellevue West, 24-3, 3
2, Millard North, 24-5, 2
3, Omaha Westside, 19-7, 4
5, Omaha Central, 21-4, 1
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 7
7, Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 8
9, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 9
Class A
1, Bellevue West, 24-3, 3
2, Millard North, 24-5, 2
3, Omaha Westside, 19-7, 4
5, Omaha Central, 21-4, 1
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 6
7, Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 7
8, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8
10, Grand Island, 17-8, 10
Class B
2, Omaha Roncalli, 23-5, 2
Class C-1
3, Adams Central, 26-2, 2
4, Lincoln Christian, 22-6, 3
5, Kearney Catholic, 18-8, 4
8, Wahoo Neumann, 18-6, 8
9, Ashland-Greenwood, 17-9, 9
Class C-2
2, Grand Island CC, 25-4, 3
6, Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6
8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-6, 8
10, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 10
Class D-1
2, Southern Valley, 21-6, 6
5, North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-5, 4
Class D-2
1, Falls City Sacred Heart, 29-1, 2
2, Humphrey St. Francis, 27-1, 1
3, Lincoln Parkview, 21-8, 7
4, Johnson-Brock, 18-9, 6
7, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-6, 4
