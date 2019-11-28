The final Nebraska high school football ratings of the 2019 season by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

* * *

Top 10 (record) Pts. Prv.

1. Bellevue West (13-0) 662-65 1

2. Millard West (11-1) 434-125 2

3. Omaha Westside (10-3) 496-179 7

4. Millard South (10-2) 460-214 3

5. Omaha Burke (9-2) 295-193 4

6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) 333-124 5

7. Grand Island (9-2) 391-161 6

8. Elkhorn South (7-4) 374-197 9

9. Omaha Skutt (13-0) 456-163 NR

10. Scottsbluff (12-1) 560-215 NR

Class A

1. Bellevue West (13-0) 662-65 1

2. Millard West (11-1) 434-125 2

3. Omaha Westside (10-3) 496-179 7

4. Millard South (10-2) 460-214 3

5. Omaha Burke (9-2) 295-193 4

6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) 333-124 5

7. Grand Island (9-2) 391-161 6

8. Elkhorn South (7-4) 374-197 9

9. Kearney (7-3) 300-105 8

10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4) 259-271 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) 456-163 1

2. Scottsbluff (12-1) 560-215 2

3. Waverly (10-2) 437-205 3

4. Omaha Roncalli (9-3) 521-284 5

5. Grand Island Northwest (9-2) 337-168 4

6. Bennington (7-4) 426-294 6

7. Hastings (8-3) 364-242 7

8. Norris (7-4) 330-252 8

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-3) 292-184 9

10. Seward (5-5) 269-210 10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (13-0) 612-54 1

2. Pierce (12-1) 593-189 2

3. Adams Central (11-1) 477-131 3

4. Wayne (9-3) 227-236 8

5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) 400-150 4

6. Aurora (7-4) 276-154 6

7. Columbus Scotus (8-3) 335-335 5

8. Wahoo Neumann (6-4) 299-185 NR

9. Ord (7-4) 338-233 7

10. Gothenburg (8-2) 274-98 9

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (13-0) 630-131 2

2. Sutton (11-2) 464-174 3

3. BRLD (10-2) 552-323 4

4. St. Paul (11-1) 453-139 1

5. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-2) 407-159 6

6. Battle Creek (9-2) 325-127 5

7. North Bend (9-2) 352-241 7

8. David City Aquinas (8-3) 319-108 8

9. Centennial (6-4) 279-206 9

10. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) 248-196 10

Eight Man-1

1. Osceola/High Plains (11-2) 649-406 NR

2. Burwell (10-3) 498-295 NR

3. Cross County (7-5) 456-300 NR

4. Howells-Dodge (10-1) 444-185 1

5. Dundy County-Stratton (10-2) 534-226 5

6. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2

7. Cambridge (10-1) 641-303 4

8. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 6

9. Fullerton (8-2) 408-224 8

10. Arcadia-Loup City (9-2) 482-233 9

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (13-0) 780-124 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (11-1) 615-142 2

3. Plainview (9-2) 546-250 6

4. Bloomfield (10-1) 502-218 3

5. Johnson-Brock (7-3) 472-260 8

6. Pleasanton (10-3) 478-360 NR

7. Overton (8-4) 370-237 10

8. Central Valley (10-1) 507-200 5

9. Kenesaw (8-2) 363-136 7

10. Elwood (8-2) 446-243 9

Six Man

1. Harvard (12-0) 673-289 1

2. McCool Junction (11-1) 653-243 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) 628-135 3

4. Sioux County (8-2) 505-247 6

5. Creek Valley (10-1) 612-357 5

6. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4

7. Arthur County (7-3) 464-426 7

8. Eustis-Farnam (7-3) 439-396 8

9. Red Cloud (6-3) 312-202 9

10. Sandhills Valley (5-5) 394-393 10

Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

