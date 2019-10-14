Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 15.

* * *

Top 10, Record, Previous rank

1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 27-2 2

3. Beatrice 29-4 3

4. Elkhorn 27-3 4

5. Omaha Marian 21-5 5

6. Crete 29-4 6

7. Wayne 30-3 8

8. Lincoln Southwest 27-8 NR

9. Millard South 25-8 10

10. Gretna 24-8 NR

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1

2. Elkhorn 27-3 2

3. Omaha Marian 21-5 3

4. Lincoln Southwest 27-8 6

5. Millard South 25-8 4

6. Gretna 24-8 5

7. Lincoln North Star 28-10 7

8. Millard West 20-11 8

9. Elkhorn South 18-16 9

10. Bellevue East 17-16 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 27-2 1

2. Beatrice 29-4 2

3. Crete 29-4 3

4. Wayne 30-3 5

5. Norris 20-8 6

6. Hastings 28-7 7

7. Seward 20-13 9

8. Omaha Gross 21-7 8

9. Waverly 20-12 4

10. Adams Central 19-14 10

Class C

1. Fairbury 24-4 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-7 2

3. West Point GACC 25-3 3

4. Arlington 21-6 6

5. Cozad 23-7 5

6. Kearney Catholic 23-7 7

7. Auburn 21-6 9

8. Malcolm 20-10 NR

9. Milford 19-9 4

10. Centennial 24-11 8

