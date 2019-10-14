Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 15.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 27-2 2
3. Beatrice 29-4 3
4. Elkhorn 27-3 4
5. Omaha Marian 21-5 5
6. Crete 29-4 6
7. Wayne 30-3 8
8. Lincoln Southwest 27-8 NR
9. Millard South 25-8 10
10. Gretna 24-8 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 32-0 1
2. Elkhorn 27-3 2
3. Omaha Marian 21-5 3
4. Lincoln Southwest 27-8 6
5. Millard South 25-8 4
6. Gretna 24-8 5
7. Lincoln North Star 28-10 7
8. Millard West 20-11 8
9. Elkhorn South 18-16 9
10. Bellevue East 17-16 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 27-2 1
2. Beatrice 29-4 2
3. Crete 29-4 3
4. Wayne 30-3 5
5. Norris 20-8 6
6. Hastings 28-7 7
7. Seward 20-13 9
8. Omaha Gross 21-7 8
9. Waverly 20-12 4
10. Adams Central 19-14 10
Class C
1. Fairbury 24-4 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-7 2
3. West Point GACC 25-3 3
4. Arlington 21-6 6
5. Cozad 23-7 5
6. Kearney Catholic 23-7 7
7. Auburn 21-6 9
8. Malcolm 20-10 NR
9. Milford 19-9 4
10. Centennial 24-11 8
