Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 3.

* * *

Top 10

Record, Prev.

1. Millard South, 26-1, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 23-5, 2

3. Lincoln Pius X, 23-1, 3

4. Lincoln East, 22-3, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 20-5, 6

6. Fremont, 20-7, 7

7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-8, 5

8. Crete, 24-1, 8

9. North Platte, 19-4, NR

10. Lincoln Northeast, 15-10, 9

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 26-1, 1

2. Omaha Westside, 23-5, 2

3. Lincoln Pius X, 23-1, 3

4. Lincoln East, 22-3, 4

5. Papillion-La Vista, 20-5, 6

6. Fremont, 20-7, 7

7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-8, 5

8. North Platte, 19-4, NR

9. Lincoln Northeast, 15-10, 8

10. Millard North, 17-8, 9

CLASS B

1. Crete, 24-1, 1

2. Bennington, 21-2, 2

3. Grand Island NW, 21-5, 3

4. Beatrice, 20-3, 4

5. Norris, 13-9, 5

6. York, 17-9, 6

7. Scottsbluff, 16-10, 7

8. Sidney, 19-6, 8

9. Platteview, 16-8, 9

10. Hastings, 13-9, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Lincoln Christian, 21-3, 1

2. North Bend, 24-2, 2

3. Chadron, 23-2, 4

4. St. Paul, 23-2, 6

5. West Point-Beemer, 23-5, 7

6. Wahoo, 18-7, 10

7. Adams Central, 16-10, NR

8. Broken Bow, 23-3, 3

9. Malcolm, 19-6, NR

10. Ogallala, 20-5, 5

CLASS C-2

1. Oakland-Craig, 25-1, 1

2. Crofton, 23-3, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-3, 3

4. Superior, 21-3, 5

5. Grand Island CC, 17-7, 8

6. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-5, NR

7. West Point GACC, 22-4, 7

8. BRLD, 20-5, 4

9. Ponca, 21-4, 6

10. South Loup, 21-3, 9

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 25-0, 1

2. Weeping Water, 25-1, 2

3. CWC, 25-1, 3

4. Fremont Bergan, 14-9, 4

5. Pender, 17-11, 5

6. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-3, 9

7. Humphrey/LHF, 20-6, 6

8. Cambridge, 16-9, 10

9. Dundy County-Stratton, 18-6, 8

10. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 10-13, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-2, 1

2. Mullen, 25-1, 2

3. Falls City SH, 24-3, 3

4. Wynot, 22-4, 4

5. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-1, 6

6. BDS, 18-5, 5

7. Sterling, 20-7, 7

8. Loomis, 19-6, 8

9. Silver Lake, 18-6, 9

10. Anselmo-Merna, 14-9, NR

