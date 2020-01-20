Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 21.

* * *

TOP 10, Record, Prev.

1. Millard South, 15-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 11-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 12-1, 3

4. Papillion-La Vista, 12-1, 7

5. Crete, 12-0, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 12-4, 6

7. Fremont, 12-4, 4

8. Millard North, 9-4, 8

9. North Platte, 13-2, NR

10. Oakland-Craig, 14-0, 10

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 15-0, 1

2. Lincoln Pius X, 11-0, 2

3. Lincoln East, 12-1, 3

4. Papillion-La Vista, 12-1, 6

5. Omaha Westside, 12-4, 5

6. Fremont, 12-4, 4

7. Millard North, 9-4, 7

8. North Platte, 13-2, 8

9. Lincoln Southwest, 8-6, NR

10. Elkhorn, 10-1, NR

CLASS B

1. Crete, 12-0, 1

2. Bennington, 12-1, 2

3. Grand Island NW, 11-3, 4

4. Beatrice, 9-2, 5

5. York, 10-3, 3

6. Scottsbluff, 9-6, 10

7. Sidney, 11-4, NR

8. Platteview, 8-4, 7

9. Blair, 8-3, 8

10. Norris, 6-5, 9

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 14-0, 1

2. Ogallala, 12-1, 2

3. Lincoln Christian, 10-2, 3

4. Broken Bow, 12-2, 6

5. Kearney Catholic, 10-4, 4

6. St. Paul, 12-2, 5

7. Chadron, 12-1, 7

8. Milford, 11-3, 10

9. West Point-Beemer, 11-4, NR

10. Battle Creek, 10-4, 8

CLASS C-2

1. Oakland-Craig, 14-0, 2

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 14-1, 1

3. BRLD, 13-1, 3

4. West Point GACC, 12-2, 4

5. Crofton, 11-3, 5

6. Elm Creek, 12-1, 6

7. Grand Island CC, 9-4, 7

8. Superior, 11-2, 9

9. Ponca, 11-2, NR

10. Fillmore Central, 10-4, 10

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 14-0, 1

2. CWC, 13-0, 2

3. Humphrey/LHF, 13-1, 3

4. Weeping Water, 13-1, 4

5. Dundy County-Stratton, 11-1, 5

6. South Platte, 10-0, 6

7. Fremont Bergan, 7-6, 7

8. Pender, 7-7, 9

9. Diller-Odell, 9-4, 8

10. North Platte St. Pat’s, 9-4, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Mullen, 13-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 11-2, 3

3. BDS, 10-3, 8

4. Falls City SH, 13-2, 2

5. Lawrence-Nelson, 12-0, 4

6. Sterling, 11-3, 5

7. Wynot, 11-2, 6

8. Loomis, 8-4, NR

9. Silver Lake, 9-2, 7

10. Cody-Kilgore, 8-4, 10

