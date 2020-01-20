Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 21.
* * *
TOP 10, Record, Prev.
1. Millard South, 15-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 11-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 12-1, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 12-1, 7
5. Crete, 12-0, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 12-4, 6
7. Fremont, 12-4, 4
8. Millard North, 9-4, 8
9. North Platte, 13-2, NR
10. Oakland-Craig, 14-0, 10
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 15-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 11-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 12-1, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista, 12-1, 6
5. Omaha Westside, 12-4, 5
6. Fremont, 12-4, 4
7. Millard North, 9-4, 7
8. North Platte, 13-2, 8
9. Lincoln Southwest, 8-6, NR
10. Elkhorn, 10-1, NR
CLASS B
1. Crete, 12-0, 1
2. Bennington, 12-1, 2
3. Grand Island NW, 11-3, 4
4. Beatrice, 9-2, 5
5. York, 10-3, 3
6. Scottsbluff, 9-6, 10
7. Sidney, 11-4, NR
8. Platteview, 8-4, 7
9. Blair, 8-3, 8
10. Norris, 6-5, 9
CLASS C-1
1. North Bend, 14-0, 1
2. Ogallala, 12-1, 2
3. Lincoln Christian, 10-2, 3
4. Broken Bow, 12-2, 6
5. Kearney Catholic, 10-4, 4
6. St. Paul, 12-2, 5
7. Chadron, 12-1, 7
8. Milford, 11-3, 10
9. West Point-Beemer, 11-4, NR
10. Battle Creek, 10-4, 8
CLASS C-2
1. Oakland-Craig, 14-0, 2
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 14-1, 1
3. BRLD, 13-1, 3
4. West Point GACC, 12-2, 4
5. Crofton, 11-3, 5
6. Elm Creek, 12-1, 6
7. Grand Island CC, 9-4, 7
8. Superior, 11-2, 9
9. Ponca, 11-2, NR
10. Fillmore Central, 10-4, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 14-0, 1
2. CWC, 13-0, 2
3. Humphrey/LHF, 13-1, 3
4. Weeping Water, 13-1, 4
5. Dundy County-Stratton, 11-1, 5
6. South Platte, 10-0, 6
7. Fremont Bergan, 7-6, 7
8. Pender, 7-7, 9
9. Diller-Odell, 9-4, 8
10. North Platte St. Pat’s, 9-4, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Mullen, 13-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 11-2, 3
3. BDS, 10-3, 8
4. Falls City SH, 13-2, 2
5. Lawrence-Nelson, 12-0, 4
6. Sterling, 11-3, 5
7. Wynot, 11-2, 6
8. Loomis, 8-4, NR
9. Silver Lake, 9-2, 7
10. Cody-Kilgore, 8-4, 10
