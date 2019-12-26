By next fall, Ralston High School may have a new track and football/soccer field.
The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved two contracts proposals, totaling $33,000, Dec. 9 to study the athletic facility for a potential reconstruction project.
The project would replace the running track’s existing asphalt with a new asphalt base and rubber surface, according to Thiele Geotech’s proposal, one of the two firms contracted to work on the study.
The playing field would be replaced with a crushed rock base and synthetic turf field surface. The district’s business manager, Jason Buckingham, said turf gets matted down overtime from use. It’s time for an update, he said, to maintain safety.
The high school track is 16 years old.
“We’re at a point where we need to replace it,” Buckingham said. “It’s not that we want to; we need to.”
Buckingham said the replacement track will be black, not the current red as a black track is less expensive and weathers better over time.
The district is also considering placing the high school logo at the field’s 50-yard line, Buckingham said, but that will depend on the cost projected by the study.
If the school board goes forward with the project, Buckingham said the new track and playing field should last between 10 to 14 years.
Additionally, the board approved contracts for such things as soil testing, design and costs for demolition and construction.
Once the studies and recommendations are finished, the project will go back to the board for approval to solicit bids. If approved, the board will select a contractor and then demolition and construction will begin.
Buckingham said the reconstruction project would take about five months, weather permitting. They intend to start in April so that it interferes as little as possible with groups that use the facility.
RPS may need to request that the school’s last few soccer games are away games, he said, and rentals over the summer would need to be relocated.
He said the project would be done in time for the fall sports season, though the district will likely ask that the first few football games are away games in case they run into delays.
Not only do the school’s sports teams utilize the track and field, but so do its band and physical education classes. RPS also rents it out to semi-pro football teams to bring in revenue.
Beyond RPS, city teams take advantage of it, and Buckingham said some patrons do as well.
“It’s a highly, highly used surface because of the lack of (athletic) facilities in this community,” Buckingham said. “We anticipate that the usage schedule is just going to be about the same as what it is, which is used constantly.”
