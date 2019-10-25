Check out the unofficial Nebraska high school state football pairings, compiled by The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

Official pairings will be released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday

* * *

CLASS A

No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), 8 p.m. at Buell Stadium

No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2)

No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0)

No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1)

No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1)

No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2)

No. 14 Papio South (5-4) at No.3 Millard South (8-1), 4 p.m. at Buell Stadium

No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1)

CLASS B

No. 16 Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0)

No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3)

No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Grand Island NW (8-1)

No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Hastings (7-2)

No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0)

No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3)

No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1)

No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (7-2)

CLASS C-1

No. 16 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0)

No. 9 Wahoo Neumann (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2)

No. 13 Cozad (6-3) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0)

No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1)

No. 15 Mitchell (5-4) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0)

No. 10 Wayne (7-2) at No. 7 Kearney Catholic (7-2)

No. 14 Chase County (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)

No. 11 Aurora (6-3) at No. 6 Columbus Scotus (7-2)

CLASS C-2

No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Oakland-Craig (9-0)

No. 9 Fremont Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1)

No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend (8-1)

No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1)

No. 15 Hartington CC (5-4) at No. 2 Sutton (8-1)

No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1)

No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0)

No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 David City Aquinas (7-2)

