Morgan Maly of Crete, a Creighton recruit and honorary captain of the All-Nebraska team, is among the top girls basketball players selected for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game in July.
Maly and her future Bluejay teammate, Jayme Horan from Millard South, were all-state in softball as well.
The NCA’s all-star games are scheduled for July 20 (basketball), July 21 (volleyball) and July 22 (softball) in Lincoln.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NCA executive director Darin Boysen said, there was a delay in selecting the boys basketball all-stars. Those selections have been made and will be announced when the NCA has secured player commitments.
Neither of the All-Nebraska honorary captains in the NCA’s two other girls all-star games were eligible to be selected. Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran in volleyball graduated early and is at Wichita State. Jordyn Bahl of Papillion-La Vista in softball is a junior.
Girls basketball (6 p.m. July 20, Lincoln North Star)
Alexis Arens, Crofton; Emerson Barada, Lincoln Southwest; Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig; Kendal Brigham, Wahoo; Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Korynn Clason, Cambridge; Kaci Day, Ponca; Lauren Emanuel, North Bend; Yara Garcia, Scottsbluff; Sydney Golladay, Fremont; Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian; Jayme Horan, Maddie Krull, Millard South; Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista; Carley Leners, Beatrice; Morgan Maly, Crete; Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Ella Wedegren, Omaha Westside; Mallie McNair, Chase County; Maddi Meehan, Elkhorn; Miley Prine, Bennington; Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South; Jessie Sallach, South Loup; Brittney Veik, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Volleyball (6 p.m., July 21, Lincoln North Star)
Hailey Backer, Wayne; Lauren Diederich, Megan Skovsende, Omaha Skutt; Mayah Delgado, Omaha Duchesne; Annika Evans, Abigail Plouzek, Waverly; Ibinye Green, Elkhorn South; Sophie Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South; Jordan Hopp, Alliance; Mattie Johnson, Sidney; Izzy Lukens, Mckenna Ruch, Millard North; Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Chloe Paschal, Brooklyn Schram, Papillion-La Vista; Taylor Jean Peter, CWC; Barrett Power, Lincoln Christian; Carly Rodaway, Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X; Jensen Rowse, Minden; Lauren Samuelson, Southern Valley; Kenedy Schaecher, Lydia Yost, Gretna; Madison Schuller, Alma; Hallie Theis, Fillmore Central; Majesta Valasek, Broken Bowl Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell; Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton; Adison Wood, Kearney (injured). Coaches – Reds: Jodie Schuller, Alma (head); Christina Krajicek, Bellevue West. Blues: Vikki Power, Lincoln Christian (head); Jodi Craig, Leyton.
Softball (5 p.m., July 22, Bowlin Stadium, UNL)
Olivia Aden, Addison Barnard, Beatrice; Allie Andig, Millard North; Billie Andrews, Jerzi Rowe, Gretna; Jordan Battaglia, Haley Marshall, Seward; Kennedi Claycomb, Waverly; Candace Coleman, McCook; Damaris Cuevas, Roni Foote, Millard South; Carly Dembowski, Hanna Roth, Lincoln North Star; Izzy Etze, Crete; Abbie Jo Gaube, Omaha Gross; Taylor Glause, Malcolm; Shelby Gunter, Abbie Squier, Lincoln SW; Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury; Tori Kniesche, Wayne; Carli Kohout, Olivia Ozenbaugh, Norris; Megan Lawson, Omaha Marian; Gabby Moser, Central City; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Emily Prai, Lincoln East; Sydney Rader, Norfolk; Olivia Richardson, Skyler Spreitzer, Millard West; Paige Stuck, Bellevue West. Coaches – Reds, Bill Heard, Gretna (head); Jeff Barner, North Platte. Blue: Rich Eber, Seward (head), Jeff Sturgeon, Omaha Burke.
No Northeast game
The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic scheduled for June 13 in Norfolk has been canceled because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year," said Mike Sunderman, president of the classic’s board of directors. "Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult. We feel very badly for the players, coaches, and their families that will not get to experience this lifetime event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time.”
Randolph coach steps down
Mark Anderson is leaving the Randolph boys basketball program after taking the Cardinals to five state tournaments in his 13 seasons, including a Class D-1 state title in 2014.
Anderson has been living with non-Hodgkins lymphoma for three years and is continuing to need medical treatment.
Anderson’s record at Randolph was 214-90, including a 17-8 mark this past season that saw the Cardinals lose 57-46 to Humphrey St. Francis in the first round of the Class D-2 state tournament.
Seward hires duo
Former Seward standout Beth Bohuslavsky will be the school’s new girls basketball coach while Trevor Menke has been hired to coach the Bluejays’ boys team.
Bohuslavsky started at point guard for four years at Seward and was part of the team’s dynasty years. The Bluejays went 101-0 during that stretch and won four Class B titles.
She played at Fort Hays State and was the girls basketball coach this past season at David City. She takes over for Tom Tvrdy, who stepped down earlier this month.
Menke was a former all-state guard for Beatrice. He played collegiately at Nebraska and has been a boys’ assistant at Grand Island Northwest.
A.D. Sweet moves on
Oakland-Craig Athletic Director Dallas Sweet has accepted the position of assistant principal and A.D. at Malcolm.
The Knights went unbeaten this year in football and captured the Class C-2 title. Oakland-Craig’s girls basketball team reached the semifinals of the state tournament while the boys team just missed state, losing in the district final.
Sweet had been at Oakland-Craig the past six years.
Wrestling academic team
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association has released its academic all-state selections.
Devon Ackles, Jackson Johnson, Adams Central; Daylan Russell, Zach Halbert, Alma; Daniel DeRosier, Preston Welch, Bellevue East; GiaVonni Blanks, Bellevue West; Robert Greenwood, Bennington; Hank Frost, Karis Brody, Dexter Larsen, Dylan Berg, Braden Hanson, Treyton Jones, Lance Hume, Blair; Corey Dawe, Jace Ostrom, Burwell; Gaven Schemikau, Ryan Payne, Centennial; Daniel Wellnitz, Paige Denke, Chadron; Logan Jaixen, Lucien Engel, Kevin Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview; Quinton Chavez, Gering; Collin Quandt, Grady Griess, Austin Cooley, Grand Island NW; Dylan Soule, Jarrett Parsons, High Plains; John Hasse, Dylan Svoboda, Eli Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian; Dru Mueller, Alex Miller, Ty Miller, Logan View; Lane Barton, Zacharia Kerwood, Meridian; Conor Hoy , Caleb Coyle, Scott Robertson, Millard South; Eddie Gonzalez, Jason Brown, Minden; Ty Kvanig, Teven Marshall, Mullen; Wyatt Smydra, Norfolk Catholic; Jaylan Ruffin, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte; Chet Wichman, Ruger Reimers, Palmer; Layne Sturek, Pender; Brett Tinker, Pierce; John Karpov, Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central; Emillee Salcido, Kope Rose, South Sioux City; Cody Lambert, James Hargett, Southern Valley; Joseph Hinrichs, Cory Carlson, Jarvis Smith, Sutton; Burton Brandt, Syracuse; Buchannon Tietjen, Jackson Feulner, Cooper Casey, Thayer Central; Bailey Waltke, Tri County; Ally Micheel, Twin Loup; Evan Canoyer, Waverly; Kole Brack, Jason Burch, Weeping Water; Brithany Cervantes, West Point-Beemer; Tad Moldehauer, Tommy Lokken, Nathan Patak, Wilber-Clatonia; Rickey Suarez, Winnebago; Ben McDuffee, Wisner-Pilger.
