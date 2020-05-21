Giltner’s Hannah Preissler won her third consecutive Class D girls pole vault title last May, but she wasn’t able to compete for a fourth championship this spring. Giltner also looked to repeat as the team champion.
In the rain delay at Burke Stadium a year ago, a Class D-record fifth state track and field title for Giltner’s girls already was wrapped up.
“We were discussing that we could do this another year,’’ Giltner coach Nancy Lockmon said. “We’ll never know.”
With this year’s state meet scrubbed by the coronavirus pandemic, neither will Axtell know if it would have completed the first three-peat in Class D boys in nearly a half-century.
“Our message to the boys was the focus on controlling the things they could control,’’ Wildcats coach Eric Havranek said. “I mean, it’s a global pandemic that may have kept us from a third straight title. That’s a story that they get to tell their own kids someday.
“So we just focus on the bigger picture and what this means. This is an unprecedented time. We need to understand that the health of our community members is more important than any sport out there.”
Giltner anticipated returning four state qualifiers from 2019 — seniors Cortney Hoelck, Sydney Janzen and Hannah Preissler and junior Sydni Watson. Preissler was after a career sweep of the Class D pole vault titles.
“We would have returned more than half of our points,’’ Lockmon said. “We knew that it maybe would be a little tighter team race, more than the first we won that was decided by a couple points.”
Beyond another title, the Hornets — and every spring sports team in the state — have lost a season of experience and experiences.
It started to hit home, Lockmon said, the past couple weeks when conference and district meets would have been.
“The beginning of the year, when it wasn’t officially canceled, you hoped there was a shot but it became firmer and firmer there wasn’t and the kids handled it pretty well,’’ she said. “It’s been a little tougher the last couple three weeks, I haven’t been around the kids much lately. I think they moved on for the most part, but I’m sure in the back of their minds it hurts a little bit.”
With that gap comes a loss of continuity in programs.
“It’s going to hurt,’’ Lockmon said. “We expect our kids, because we don’t have a lot of coaches, for kids to share in their area. This year, especially with Hannah in the hurdles, we had a couple freshmen working on them and those kids have lost out on that experience.
“This will hurt building competitiveness. We see that with the girls coming in from junior high. We’re pretty competitive as a team at meets. They don’t see that at the junior high level.”
Havranek agreed with her.
“It’s so important for the other kids to learn from these experienced kids who can show them how to do things the right way and what it takes to be successful,’’ he said. “Nancy’s right on. She’s won five straight titles here recently and above all she understands that it’s very important when you’re building your program.”
Axtell would have had seven returning state medalists, including double-winner Lincoln Trent, a senior who finished second in Class D cross country as Axtell won the team title, in the 1,600 and 3,200. Also back would have been seniors Tyler Danburg, Zach Hinrichs, Jacob Wehrer and Dustin Klingsporn, junior Jaron Bergstrom (who took third in cross country) and sophomore Calvin Johnson.
“We had a well-rounded team on the track and off the track. Dustin in the pole vault was looking to be an integral part of what we do. Then kids like Zach and Jacob and Calvin Johnson, who were returning medalists, who were going to have big years for us.”
Hayes Center, with five titles in a row from 1968-72, is the only Class D boys team with more than a two-year winning streak at state.
“We’re going to have a lot of turnover, but I really like what we have for younger talent,’’ Havranek said. “These kids work very hard in the weight room. They really are enjoying track and field and they’ve had some time with these seniors.
“So is it going to be a work in progress? Yes, but I believe that they’re going to surprise next year.”
