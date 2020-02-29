Gretna beats Lincoln North Star and holds Donovan Williams to nine points. Upset.
Lincoln Northeast wins at Papillion-La Vista South. Upset.
Omaha Benson takes defending champion Omaha South to triple overtime. Almost an upset.
Elkhorn edges Millard West. To Class A snobs, an upset.
While Saturday was full of the unexpected for the state’s largest class in district semifinals, Class B’s finals went to form. All eight home teams won.
So our Class B state tournament projections have undefeated Omaha Skutt playing Alliance and Wahoo in a rematch from Tuesday night with Elkhorn Mount Michael at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 12. The Devaney Center games that night should be Hastings-Norris and Scottsbluff-Omaha Roncalli.
In the meantime, Class A’s district finals are Monday and Tuesday. The seven winners and a wild-card team advance. If Bellevue West, Millard North, Omaha Central, Omaha Westside and Omaha Creighton Prep win their home games, Papio South is the wild card. No other teams are in wild-card contention.
On Monday, the finals are Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue West, Gretna at Central, Northeast at Elkhorn and Grand Island at Prep. Tuesday finals are Kearney at Millard North, Papillion-La Vista at Westside and Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South.
Elkhorn-Northeast is certainly not the expected A-5 pairing. Elkhorn’s 40-39 home win over Millard West, which had close losses to Millard North, Central and Bellevue West, was the fourth game against Class A competition for the Antlers, who return to Class B next season with the opening of Elkhorn North. As for Northeast, the Rockets hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record until Saturday.
All that can be predicted about the finals is that winner in A-5 will draw the No. 1 seed to open the Class A state tournament.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Grand Island Northwest 49
Finally, the ladders, the scissors and the nets were there for the Knights. A year ago in their gym, Alliance got the spoils and the state tournament berth.
No heartbreak this time for Brad Bennett and the rest of the Mount Michael junior nucleus that has comprised the starting lineup for three years. No verbal reminders of last year were needed, either.
“I think everybody wanted it a lot after what happened last year,” Bennett said. “We came out and played together.”
Bennett scored 23 points and set the defensive tone by stuffing three Vikings shots in the first quarter, and all five starters got to 10 points in a game settled in the third quarter.
“Brad has been setting the tone the last week,” Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said. “That kid wants to win so bad, it’s contagious. We have guys on the team who want to win.”
Kaleb Brink had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Airan Lopez, Kyle Pelan and Joe Chouinard each had 10 for No. 5 Mount Michael (21-5), which got to Saturday with a 69-58 win over Wahoo — it’s first-round opponent at state.
Northwest’s Chip Bahe had coached Spooner at Millard North and brought him on staff out of college. Not since he was on the Fremont Junior High eighth-grade team had Bahe been in a game in Mount Michael’s fabled bandbox gym.
“To play in this environment and have their students do all that they do, our kids had to feel like it was a big game and it was just a fun moment for our kids to be in,” Bahe said. “Now we have to learn how to win those big games.”
Without Bahe, Spooner said, he wouldn’t be where he is in coaching.
“My dad and Coach Bahe are my role models,” Spooner said. “He gave me my first crack at coaching. He helped me. The way I acted in high school, I’d still be acting that way if it wasn’t for Coach Bahe. So I owe him a lot.”
Grand Island Northwest (14-10).....16 8 9 16—49
At Elkhorn Mount Michael (21-5).....11 19 19 23—72
GINW: Jed Walford 12, Parker Janky 10, Sean Juengst 8, Alex Brandt 6, Tyler Hageman 5, Colby Hayes 3, Sam Hartman 3, Michael Buhrman 2.
EMM: Brad Bennett 23, Kaleb Briink 13, Airan Lopez 10, Joe Chouinard 10, Kyle Pelan 10, Parker Hottovy 4, Joe Bruggeman 2.
Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62
Jack Dotzler was in his brother’s wedding when Roncalli lost 69-58 at Beatrice in December.
The Orangemen surely wish there had been another Dotzler wedding Saturday. He hit them for 16 points in the first quarter, including four 3s. The last was a runner from halfcourt that swished at the buzzer.
“Once he found out that we were playing them again he was completely locked in the rest of the week,” Roncalli coach T.J. Stoffel said.
Dotzler had a game-high 27 points. When he cooled off, Taiden Red stepped up and finished with 21 points.
After Beatrice (12-11) gained a 34-34 tie in the third quarter, No. 2 Roncalli (21-4) scored 21 of the next 23 points. Bench players Mitchell Hines made two 3s and Darik Rodgers one.
“Everyone was just playing for each other,” Dotzler said. “Everybody was getting involved.”
Kaden Glynn, a junior who was at Johnson-Brock his first two years, led the Orangemen with 22 points. Bennett Crandall had 14.
Beatrice (12-11)...................13 16 7 26—62
At Omaha Roncalli (21-4).....20 12 23 25—80
B: Kaden Glynn 22, Bennet Crandall 14, Devin Smith 10, Elliot Jurgens 9, Peyton Murphy 3, Tucker Timmerman 2.
OR: Jack Dotzler 27, Taiden Red 21, Jake Orr 10, Mitchell Hines 8, Nolan Gorczyca 6, Shane Orr 3, Darik Rodgers 3, Jake Ryan 2, Ben Schott 1.
Millard North 69, Lincoln Southwest 50
Oregon’s Dana Altman and Kevin McKenna, who had been at the Gretna-North Star game, saw prized prospect Hunter Sallis score 25 on 11 of 15 shooting with six rebounds, seven assists and one turnover. A nice audition for the junior.
Saint Thomas hit four 3s and his 23 points came on 9 of 13 shooting. The Mustangs (21-4) led 42-19 at halftime after getting 27 points off turnovers and 24 points in the paint.
Brayton Christensen led Southwest (10-16) with 16 points. He’s one of three seniors the SilverHawks won’t have back next season.
Lincoln Southwest (10-16).....9 10 13 18—50
At Millard North (21-4).........22 20 21 6—69
LSW: Brayton Christensen 16, Ben Hunzeker 8, Rylan Smith 8, Tyler Sellentin 6, Jared Bohrer 5, Jayson Wakefield 5, Myles Hoehne 2.
MN: Hunter Sallis 25, Saint Thomas 24, Max Murrell 7, Jadin Johnson 5, Tyler Sandoval 4, Noah Erickson 3, Jasen Green 2.
