ARLINGTON, Neb. — Wahoo saw a 21-point lead dwindle to two midway through the third quarter, then went on a 15-0 run to secure the Capitol Conference boys tournament title.

The Class B No. 7 Warriors (15-1) got 16 points apiece from Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido in their 72-52 win over Class C-1 No. 6 Ashland-Greenwood (12-4).

Jays sophomore Cale Jacobsen led all scorers with 25 points.

Syracuse won the girls title 56-53 over Wahoo.

