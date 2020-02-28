UTICA, Neb. — St. Paul’s players never had seen nets cut down for a Wildcat district title. It also had been a long while for the girls team’s new coach.
Friday night, those lengthy droughts ended as St. Paul held equally hungry Syracuse to 12 points after halftime for a 41-33 victory in the Class C1-5 final at Centennial High School.
The Wildcats will be going to Lincoln for the first time since winning Class B in 1993. It’s been a little more recent for coach Rick Peters, who took St. Paul’s boys to the 1995 Class C-1 title and finals appearances in 1996 and 1997.
“To be honest, I really didn’t know what was possible,’’ senior Brooke Poppert said. “We came in with a whole new group, new coach and everything, but the season kept getting better and better and we didn’t have any drop-off.”
When the Wildcats played North Bend within three points in the finals of a holiday tournament, she said, “I was like, ‘All right, we could be something special this year.’ ”
Peters stepped down as boys coach after the 2010-11 season to be the school’s athletic director. When previous girls coach Derek Runcie took a job in Holdrege to be closer to his wife’s family in Minden, Peters had no success finding a replacement who also could fill a vacancy at the elementary school. So he satisfied a longing to return to coaching and took over a team that was 11-11 last season.
“I knew they had some talent,’’ Peters said. “You know how I play basketball. Basically, it’s slow down a little bit and go inside. They listen well. They’re a good group of girls.”
Poppert and her sophomore sister, Olivia, at 6-foot and 5-11, are the tallest on the team.
“They’re something else,’’ Peters said. “Everybody pays attention to Brooke and so she has a tougher time. Olivia can play every position. She attacks the ball and she can post up, too.”
Olivia had a team-high 15 points and two blocks. Brooke had 13 points and 10 rebounds for No. 6 St. Paul (23-2).
“It’s going to be my last weekend playing with her,’’ Brooke said. “We get one more tournament.”
Syracuse’s state-tournament absence will continue another season. The No. 9 Rockets (20-6) haven’t been to state since back-to-back appearances in 1985 and 1986. This dates me, but I was the girls rater in 1985.
Senior guard Grace Damme tried to drive them to a win. In the first half she went to the line for four two-shot attempts, making 7 of 8, as St. Paul saw four of its top six pick up two fouls.
She outscored St. Paul 3-2 in the third quarter, which ended with the Wildcats leading 29-24, but the Rockets gave up the first five of the fourth quarter and never got closer than six. Damme led them with 16 points, but no one else scored more than six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.