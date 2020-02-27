Top 10 No. 6 Papillion-La Vista will return to the Class A girls state tournament for the third straight season.
The Monarchs (20-5) used a career-high 31 points from senior Lindsey Ingwerson and 15 from Olivia Boudreau to defeat district rival Papillion-La Vista South 65-53 in the District A-6 final at Papio.
Tate Norblade led Papio South (12-12) with 21 points.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 46, MILLARD NORTH 32
Top 10 Omaha Westside outscored defending state champion Millard North 16-2 in the second quarter at home Tuesday night and qualified for the girls state tournament with a 46-32 win.
For the Warriors, Elle Wedergren had 13 points, Jasmine McGinness-Taylor 13 and Brooklyn James 11. James had two of her three 3s in the second quarter.
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi led the Mustangs with 17 points.
