Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor

Omaha Westside senior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor looks for an opening. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs 46-32.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Only three Metro Conference teams are heading to the Class A girls basketball state tournament.

Millard South, Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista are projected to be in rematches from the regular season, and the last two will have scores to settle.

After all seven home teams won their district finals Thursday night, Lincoln Southwest nosed out defending champion Millard North for the one wild-card berth at state, which begins next Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Fremont’s win over Southwest creates two of the rematches. Southwest dropped to the eighth seed and will open the Class A portion of state against top seed Millard South, which it lost to 64-36. Fremont draws No. 2 seed Omaha Westside, which the Tigers beat 50-43 in early December.

The third rematch is Papio against No. 3 seed Lincoln East, which beat Papio 60-52.

Only the Lincoln Pius X-North Platte game won’t be a rematch.

It’s possible the NSAA could release official Class A pairings on Friday since it appears the points are locked in, or it might wait until Saturday and release all six classes at once. Class B settled its tournament field with district finals last Saturday, but Platteview, Scottsbluff and Sidney appear to have point totals that could change. All other classes have their winner-take-all finals Friday.

Westside 46, Millard North 32

Another night of clamp-down defense by Westside on the Mustangs (17-8) ended their title reign. Millard North’s two lowest scoring nights were against Westside, 41-29 and 46-32.

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North’s career scoring leader, needed 19 shots to get her game-high 17 points while guarded often by senior Ella Wedergren, who had a team-high 13.

“It’s just a testament to Ella. She’s a really good player, too,’’ Westside coach Steve Clark said. “She guards really well and we have the advantage of having Jasmine (McGinnis-Taylor) inside to make it difficult to throw it into the post.”

Wedergren played against Avila-Ambrosi often during their high school careers.

“She attacks really hard, so I needed to stay on her,’’ Wedergren said. “And she’s become a better shooter, so it was (key) to have a hand up, and we all kind of dug into the paint when she was attacking.”

McGinnis-Taylor, who had 12 points and added to her school season record for rebounds with 14, joined Wedergren in reaching 1,000 points for her career.

Brooklyn James had 11 points for Westside (22-4), including a pair of 3s in the second quarter when the Warriors outscored the visitors 16-2.

Millard North (17-8)................11   2  12    7—32

At Omaha Westside (22-4).......9  16  10  11—46

MN: Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 17, Asia Bryant 6, Kaylee Kessler 5, Taylor Finkenbiner 3, Elle Danley 1.

OW: Ella Wedergren 13, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 12, Brooklyn James 11, Kaitlyn Hanna 5, Adriana DiPrima 3, Abby Hellman 2.

Papio 65, Papio South 53

Lindsey Ingwerson was set up for a big night against the smaller Titans, and the 6-foot senior forward came through with a career-high 31 points while getting 10 rebounds. She stepped out for two 3s in the second half.

“We thought we had a mismatch with her, and we worked on post entry and getting it inside, and our girls did a great job getting it to her,’’ Papio coach Josh Siske said. “She’s going to be the first to tell you she doesn’t get 31 if we don’t move so well and Erica Broin doesn’t set ball screens. Everyone opened things up for Lindsey.”

Papio South (12-12) never led and fell behind by 17 before scoring the last 13 points of the third quarter. Tate Norblade, averaging nine points a game, had 10 in the period and finished one off her season high with 22.

Olivia Boudreau had 15 for the No. 6 Monarchs (20-5) and Brooklyn Wrice 10. They’ll be at state for the third consecutive season.

Papillion-LV South (12-12).........10  14  17  12—53

At Papillion-La Vista (20-5)........18  14  13  20—65

PS: Tate Norblade 22, Emily Richards 14, Savanna Johnson 7, Taylor Mauch 5, Mckenna Blankman 3, Lydia Hodges 2.

PLV: Lindsey Ingwerson 31, Olivia Boudreau 15, Brooklyn Wrice 10, Erica Broin 4, Olivia Kraft 3, Caitlyn Ryan 2.

