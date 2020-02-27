Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor

Omaha Westside senior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor looks for an opening. The Warriors defeated the Mustangs 46-32.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Top 10 No. 6 Papillion-La Vista will return to the Class A girls state tournament for the third straight season.

The Monarchs (20-5) used a career-high 31 points from senior Lindsey Ingwerson and 15 from Olivia Boudreau to defeat district rival Papillion-La Vista South 65-53 in the District A-6 final at Papio.

Tate Norblade led Papio South (12-12) with 21 points.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 46, MILLARD NORTH 32

Top 10 Omaha Westside outscored defending state champion Millard North 16-2 in the second quarter at home Tuesday night and qualified for the girls state tournament with a 46-32 win.

For the Warriors, Elle Wedergren had 13 points, Jasmine McGinness-Taylor 13 and Brooklyn James 11. James had two of her three 3s in the second quarter. 

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi led the Mustangs with 17 points.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: Omaha Westside hosts Millard North

1 of 6

Past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started