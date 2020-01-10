Omaha Skutt hadn’t given up 50 points until the past two games.

Time to get back to its defensive goal — and against a rival, too.

“Coach said to put an emphasis on that the beginning of the year. Defense wins championships and I think we’re showing that,’’ all-stater Tyson Gordon said. “Holding teams under 50 points is the biggest goal of ours and so far I think that’s happened (all but) twice and in both games they hit tough shots. So our defense has been like the stifling point of our team and I hope it continues.”

Class B’s No. 1 team — and the No. 7 team in the all-class Top 10 — held Omaha Roncalli to single digits in each of the first three quarters Friday night for a 63-42 road victory in the middle of a three-game, 42-hour stretch.

The SkyHawks (10-0) were coming off a win Thursday night at Ralston and Saturday at 11 a.m. will be in Sioux City, Iowa, to take on Sergeant Bluffs-Luton in the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center.

“These guys are a different group when it comes to the defensive end. They just love it,’’ Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “It’s something that we will always hang our hat on and they had another good effort. I thought they were really locked into the scout(ing report).

“We played last night so we had to have a 45-minute shootaround after school today, but they were focused. You know they were listening and they were locked in and I think that translated onto the court tonight.”

Gordon, a 6-foot-3 senior point guard and North Dakota State football recruit, was three assists shy of a triple-double. The school’s career assist leader and soon-to-be scoring leader had 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while going against fellow four-year starter Jack Dotzler. The Roncalli senior point guard had 14 points and four assists.

“He’s one of my best friends and I’ve always competed against him,’’ Gordon said. “Just this last year, competing against him, I’m taking it in, and realizing what I have right in front of me before I go off to college.

“This game always is circled on our schedule so there’s not a lot to do to need motivation for it. The juices are flowing and the adrenaline’s pumping.”

Skutt never trailed against the Class B No. 6 Crimson Pride (6-3), taking leads of 18-7, 29-15 and 43-23 at the quarter breaks. Luke Skar had 14 points for the SkyHawks, the last eight coming in the fourth quarter when Skutt was breaking the Pride’s press.

Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel thought it was a night when his team couldn’t get shots to fall. His only other players, besides Dotzler, with multiple baskets were Mitch Hines and Taiden Red with three apiece.

“I was happy with the way that we defended, but it’s a combo deal. You can’t just have good defense and then not score,’’ he said. “We talked about what we’re going to learn from this game and we’re going to get better.”

Roncalli’s next game against a ranked opponent is next Friday at No. 4 Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Omaha Skutt (10-0)...........18 11 14 20—63

At Omaha Roncalli (6-3)......7     8     8 19—42

OS: Tyson Gordon 18, Luke Skar 14, Andrew Merfeld 8, Charlie Fletcher 8, Will McMenen 7, Eli Carbullido 2, Bradley Paragas 2, Sam Kudron 2, Kyle Hansen 2.

OR: Jack Dotzler 14, Shane Orr 8, Mitch Hines 7, Taiden Red 6, Jake Orr 5, Quincy Evans 2.

