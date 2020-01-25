Omaha Roncalli tried hard to keep the River Cities Conference tournament title, playing Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to the end after losing by 21 at home to the Skyhawks on Jan. 10.

The Crimson Pride trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter and had a shot to win. Jack Dotzler’s 3 from the right corner was short, leaving Skutt a 45-44 homecourt winner before an estimated 1,000.

Skutt (14-0), which is eighth in the all-class ratings, hadn’t been in a close game this season.

“Roncalli’s a tough team of veteran kids who have been around, so you knew they weren’t going to go away. They made some shots.” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “I’m just really proud of our kids. Everytime they made a run at us our kids responded and that’s a good sign.

“We needed to play a game like this because we’re going to probably have some going forward.”

Dotzler led all scorers with 23 points for No. 5 Roncalli (9-4). Tyson Gordon had 20 for Skutt and Luke Skar, who blocked Dotzler twice earlier on Roncalli’s last possession, added 10.

Roncalli won last season’s title by beating Elkhorn Mount Michael, which had won its semifinal at Skutt in an emotional game following the death of a player’s father.

“I think our guys were a little hungry, not getting there last year. So they really wanted to finish the deal,” Jurgens said. “Preseason, three of the top five teams in Class B were in our conference. We feel year in and year out, if you win our conference you have a shot to go the distance.”

Omaha Roncalli (9-4).........12  10    9  13—44

At Omaha Skutt (14-0).......12  13  15    5—45

OR: Jack Dotzler 23, Jake Orr 7, Shane Orr 7, Mitch Hines 3, Taiden Red 2, Nolan Gorczyca 2.

OS: Tyson Gordon 20, Luke Skar 10, Charlie Fletcher 7, Andrew Merfeld 5, Will McMeen 3.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription