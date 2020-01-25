...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
ALSO, WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 20S, SOME FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE
SLIPPERY ROADWAYS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
BASKETBALL
Pospisil: Omaha Skutt boys basketball defeats Omaha Roncalli for River City Conference title
Omaha Roncalli tried hard to keep the River Cities Conference tournament title, playing Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to the end after losing by 21 at home to the Skyhawks on Jan. 10.
The Crimson Pride trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter and had a shot to win. Jack Dotzler’s 3 from the right corner was short, leaving Skutt a 45-44 homecourt winner before an estimated 1,000.
Skutt (14-0), which is eighth in the all-class ratings, hadn’t been in a close game this season.
“Roncalli’s a tough team of veteran kids who have been around, so you knew they weren’t going to go away. They made some shots.” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “I’m just really proud of our kids. Everytime they made a run at us our kids responded and that’s a good sign.
“We needed to play a game like this because we’re going to probably have some going forward.”
Dotzler led all scorers with 23 points for No. 5 Roncalli (9-4). Tyson Gordon had 20 for Skutt and Luke Skar, who blocked Dotzler twice earlier on Roncalli’s last possession, added 10.
Roncalli won last season’s title by beating Elkhorn Mount Michael, which had won its semifinal at Skutt in an emotional game following the death of a player’s father.
“I think our guys were a little hungry, not getting there last year. So they really wanted to finish the deal,” Jurgens said. “Preseason, three of the top five teams in Class B were in our conference. We feel year in and year out, if you win our conference you have a shot to go the distance.”
