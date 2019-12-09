Omaha Central didn’t get much of a push Monday night against a neighborhood rival in a gym far from home.
The Eagles took Omaha North out of the game early and had Latrell Wrightsell Jr. lead four in double figures while coasting to a 78-55 win in the finals of the Omaha Public Schools Jamboree at Gretna High School.
Preseason No. 4 Central (3-0) led 18-6, 32-15 and 53-27 at the quarter breaks against the Vikings, who didn’t play nearly as well as in Saturday’s upset win over defending champion Omaha South.
When the Eagles were locked in, coach Eric Behrens said, his team looked “pretty good.” North (2-1) went scoreless from the field for more than 11 minutes after taking a 5-2 lead.
Wrightsell, who had 17 points, did all his scoring in the first three quarters. New big man Deng Diew, a 6-foot-7 senior move-in from St. Cloud, Minnesota, had 10 points and eight rebounds, and a third starter, fellow guard Max Polk had 10 points.
Jayden Dawson, a 6-3 sophomore guard, made three 3s and had 12 points coming off the bench.
“My challenge is just finding those new guys minutes,’’ Behrens said. “We have some really good seniors, so you’re trying to balance how much can I get them in there and who’s sitting if they’re in.
“It’s a good problem to have. Since I don’t know when, it’s one of the deepest teams we’ve had.”
North’s Wal Choul led all scorers with 27 points. When he called it a night with three minutes left, the rest of the Vikings had scored 14 points as North fell behind by 30. No. 2 season scorer Curtis Ogba, a 5-5 point guard, gave up a foot to 6-5 Central defender Tethloach Tut and went 1 of 6 from the field.
So why was the final of an OPS-sponsored tournament played halfway to Lincoln, at the newest member of the Metro Conference? Steve Eubanks of OPS said the tournament committee, in setting brackets, wanted to play the finals at a neutral site. The gate from Monday’s game went to OPS, with Gretna keeping the concessions money.
ON: Wal Choul 27, Keshaun Williams 6, Darryl Bennett 5, Peyton Johnson 4, Mason Strong 3, Curtis Ogba 2, J’Ron Lewis 2, Taejon Wilson 2, John Farmer 2, Taqwan Manning-Smith 2.
OC: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 17, Jayden Dawson 12, Deng Diew 10, Max Polk 10, Fai Germany 9, Abe Hoskins 5, Jakson Page 5, Tethloach Tut 4, P.J. Davis 4, Jacob Dar 2
Millard South girls 79, Northwest 26
Senior point guard Maddie Krull scored 15 points, topping 1,000 in her career for the state’s No. 1 team (3-0). She also did stellar work on Northwest senior 5-5 guard Ale’jah Douglas, who scored 33 points in each of her first two games and had blistered the Patriots last December for 43 points.
Douglas had eight points, two coming in the first half when the Huskies fell behind 23-4 after the first quarter while making 12 turnovers.
“I know Maddie gets a lot of notice, but honestly I think she doesn’t get enough credit for all the stuff she does,’’ Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said. “We ask her to guard the other team’s best player every single game. We ask her to be in the middle of our press and run around all game. We ask her to have the ball in her hands, we ask her to direct traffic.
“She stays at the top of assists and steals, and she still scores 15 to 20 every night. She’s just incredible and she has a motor that won’t quit.”
Jayme Horan led all scorers with 17 points. Megan Belt, a sophomore, and freshmen Cora Olsen and Mya Babbitt had 10 apiece.
With its full-court pressing and offensive talent, Millard South is averaging 89 points a game. It tied the Class A record with 101 points in Saturday’s 101-71 win over Omaha Burke, which also was the highest-scoring regulation game in Class A history.
Omaha Northwest (2-1).........4 9 12 1—26
Millard South (3-0)...............23 19 31 8—79
ONW: Ale’jah Douglas 8, Taniya Golden 5, Brooklyn Busby 4, Ravyne Wallace 3, Taylor Markussen 3, Coryae Clark 2, Alyssa Gappa 2.
MS: Jayme Horan 17, Maddie Krull 15, Megan Belt 10, Cora Olsen 10, Mya Babbitt 10, Khloe Lemon 9, Greta Wostoupal 4, Miranda Kelly 2, Chloe Carr 2.
Millard South's Cora Olsen and Northwest's Ale'jah Douglas battle for a loose ball during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
Millard South's Mya Babbitt is fouled by Northwest's Rayvne Wallace alongside Northwest's Taylor Markussen while driving to the basket during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. drives to the basket as Omaha North's defenders Curtis Ogba, Keshaun Williams and Wal Chuol swarm during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
Millard South and Northwest girls face off as well as Omaha Central and Omaha North boys during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Megan Belt and Millard South's Maddie Krull celebrate their 79-26 victory over Northwest during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwest's Rayvne Wallace attempts to save a ball from going out of bounds against Millard South during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Greta Wostoupal drives to the basket against Northwest's Coryae Clark during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Megan Belt is fouled by Northwest's Ale'jah Douglas while driving to the basket during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jayme Horan is fouled by Northwest's Taylor Markussen alongside Ale'jah Douglas during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwest's Alyssa Gappa goes in for a layup against Millard South's Jayme Horan during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwest's Rayvne Wallace drives to the basket for a layup against Millard South's Maddie Krull during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones looks to pass alongside Northwest's Coryae Clark during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson drives to the basket against Omaha North's Darryl Bennett during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Wal Chuol looks to in bounds the ball while defended by Omaha Central's Tethloach Tut during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Curtis Ogba catches a deep pass over Omaha Central's Max Polk during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson signals "and one" to the referees after being fouled on a shot against Omaha North during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Deng Diew brings the ball up court alongside Omaha North's John Farmer during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Wal Chuol passes against Omaha Central's Abraham Hoskins III during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's head coach Eric Behrens looks on during the during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree against Omaha North in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. pulls down a rebound against Omaha North during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Max Polk takes a free throw during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree against Omaha North in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Tethloach Tut goes in for a layup against Omaha Central's Anthony Lind during the championship game of the OPS Jamboree in Gretna on Monday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
