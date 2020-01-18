No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep avenged its Metro Holiday Tournament title-game loss by beating No. 2 Millard North 63-60 Saturday night.

The Junior Jays (10-3) led by 10 early in the final quarter before the Mustangs rallied to within 1. Justin Sitti clinched the win with four free throws, part of a 16-point game.

Hunter Sallis had 17 and Jasen Green had 16 for the 11-2 Mustangs, who committed 23 turnovers in the first three quarters. Prep had 25 for the entire game.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription