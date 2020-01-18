No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep avenged its Metro Holiday Tournament title-game loss by beating No. 2 Millard North 63-60 Saturday night.
The Junior Jays (10-3) led by 10 early in the final quarter before the Mustangs rallied to within 1. Justin Sitti clinched the win with four free throws, part of a 16-point game.
Hunter Sallis had 17 and Jasen Green had 16 for the 11-2 Mustangs, who committed 23 turnovers in the first three quarters. Prep had 25 for the entire game.
