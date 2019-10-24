Isaiah Harris was in the clear for his sixth touchdown. But he stopped after 54 yards and kneeled at the 1.
Why?
“I thought it was respectful to just do it and get it done and over for us,” the Millard South senior said after a career game Thursday night against Omaha Westside.
Harris ran for 320 yards — believed to be the school’s single-game record — and scored five touchdowns in the 41-26 victory Thursday night from Westside’s Phelps Field.
In order, the scores were a 53-yard pass reception from TJ Urban, a 79-yard run to open a possession, a 13-yard run, a 65-yard run that started another possession and a 44-yard run to cap a nearly seven-minute drive for the icing touchdown on a crisp fall night.
“TJ and Isaiah, they can break it at any time, and they did a great job,” Millard South coach Andy Means said. “TJ got some big first downs for us, and of course Isaiah, once he breaks through, you know that’s something we didn’t have three years ago.
“It always gives us a chance, and the kids know that and that gives them confidence.”
Said Harris: “I didn’t know I had five touchdowns. Honestly, after the second one, I was like I just want to win the game, I don’t really care about how many touchdowns I had or anything.”
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
The win in all likelihood makes the third-ranked Patriots the No. 2 seed behind Millard West — the only team to beat them in an 8-1 regular season — for the Class A playoffs that start Nov. 1. Sixth-ranked Omaha Westside (7-2) is likely the No. 7 seed and will have a home game, too.
If both teams win in the first round, the rematch could be Nov. 8 at Buell Stadium because Millard South would be seeded higher.
Millard South’s defense did its part for the win by pressuring Westside junior Cole Payton into a two-interception, one-touchdown game. Payton didn’t get sacked, somehow, but often scrambled and a couple of times threw the ball away against a front three or four that included Brynden Anderson, Jack Nickolisen, big four-year starter Kohl Herbolsheimer, Dexter Smith and Tyson King.
“We put in some special things for him because he can really throw the ball,” Means said. “We wanted to put him in as much distress as we could.”
Spencer Wagner in the second quarter, when Westside was leading 7-6, and Zane Stenger in the third, when the Warriors had the ball trailing 20-14, got the interceptions. Stenger’s gave the Patriots a short field at the Westside 32, and Harris scored on the seventh play of the drive for a 27-14 lead.
Harris increased his season totals to 1,438 yards — his per-carry average on 111 attempts is 13 yards — and 26 touchdowns.
Urban added 118 yards and ran for Millard South’s first score, a 7-yard TD with Harris throwing the springing block.
Payton finished 12 of 23 for 216 yards, including a 40-yard connection in the end zone to a well-defended Koby Bretz to start the third quarter. Junior short-yardage specialist Ben Radicia had Westside’s other three touchdowns.
Westside junior Avante Dickerson, who has multiple Power Five offers, caught two passes for 12 yards and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries.
Aces in Hastings
Two years ago, Kearney had the quarterbacks. Last year, Grand Island. This year, it’s Hastings’ turn in the Tri-Cities area.
Last Friday, Evan Johnson of Class C-1 Adams Central and Jarrett Synek of Class B Hastings set state records.
Johnson wiped out Husker coach Scott Frost’s C-1 career passing yardage record and Husker walk-on quarterback Matt Masker’s C-1 career completions mark.
His career totals stand at 6,919 yards, better than the 6,793 Frost had at Wood River ending in 1992, and 494 completions, topping the 484 by Masker at Kearney Catholic ending in 2017.
Synek became the first in 11-man football to throw nine touchdown passes in almost 100 years and the first in Class B. Hastings needed them all to turn back Beatrice 64-56.
The modern record had been Baylor Scheierman’s eight touchdown passes for C-1 Aurora against Kearney Catholic a year ago. The all-time, untouchable, mark is the 15 by Arthur Smith of Cozad against Overton in a 201-7 game in 1921.
Millard South (8-1)..............6 14 14 7—41
At Omaha Westside (7-2) ...7 0 7 12—26
MS: TJ Urban 7 run (kick blocked)
OW: Ben Radicia 3 run (Jack Bush kick)
MS: Isaiah Harris 53 pass from Urban (Cole Lammel kick)
MS: Harris 79 run (Lammel kick)
OW: Koby Bretz 40 pass from Cole Payton (Bush kick)
MS: Harris 13 run (Lammel kick)
MS: Harris 65 run (Lammel kick)
OW: Radicia 4 run (kick blocked)
MS: Harris 44 run (Lammel kick)
WS: Radicia 3 run (PAT failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: MS, Harris 24-320, Urban 25-118, Antrell Taylor 1-2. OW, Radicia 4-11, Payton 12-66, Bodie Harrell 9-19, Avante Dickerson 8-19.
Passing: MS, Urban 2-6-0 59. OW, Payton 12-23-2 216.
Receiving: MS, Harris 1-53, Tyson Gerdes 1-6. OW, Grant Tagge 3-84, Cal Weidemann3-37, Jake Holmstrom 1-8, Dickerson 2-12, Bretz 3-81
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.