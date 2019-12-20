To the Metro Conference coaches who on Sunday must seed next week’s Holiday Tournament, good luck after what happened Friday night.
While Omaha South was taking care of Chucky Hepburn-less Bellevue West 71-49, Omaha North was stunning preseason No. 1 Millard North 62-59.
That leaves preseason No. 4 Omaha Central as the likely No. 1 seed Sunday, provided the Eagles win Saturday at Grand Island.
Preseason No. 3 South outplayed the No. 2 Thunderbirds from the start, holding them to two points in the first six minutes.
It was Bellevue West’s third game without Hepburn, the Wisconsin-bound, All-Nebraska junior, who sustained a concussion in practice last week. Coach Doug Woodard said his prized point guard wasn’t symptom-free until this week and just started the concussion protocol.
Hepburn will be in street clothes when West visits Kearney on Saturday. Woodard said he hopes Hepburn will be ready for the tournament that starts Friday at Ralston Arena with two play-in games.
In the meantime, the veteran coach said, West had better learn how to play without him. “It’s not like when Chucky returns he’s going to sprinkle pixie dust and make everything better,” Woodard said.
The way South played defense — and shot 61% from the field — Hepburn’s presence might have only narrowed his team’s margin of defeat.
It was the best effort the Packers had shown in their 4-1 start, coach Bruce Chubick said, considering the caliber of the opponent. Their loss was to giant-killer North, 55-54 on opening weekend. The Vikings lost their next three before Friday’s stunner over the Mustangs.
“Chucky not playing, that didn’t help them,” Chubick said. “I think we’re going to see them again.”
There would be no letdown from not seeing Hepburn, either. Chubick said this game was circled in red after Bellevue West beat the Packers in their gym 71-56 last season.
“We got embarrassed,” he said. “We were going to bring our best even without Chucky.”
Skyler Wilson, who Chubick said is one of the best scorers he’s had at South, had 21 points. RaShawn McNeal-Lee had his first double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jay Saunders had 16 points. Four of Saunders’ six steals came in the third quarter, when South expanded a 28-21 halftime lead to 52-31.
Omaha South (4-1)...........14 14 24 19—71
At Bellevue West (4-1).......7 14 10 18—49
OS: Skyler Wilson 21, Jay Saunders 16, RaShawn McNeal-Lee 15, Tyrece Griggs 11, John Forget 4, DonTryl Nunn-Love 4.
BW: Louis Fidler 13, Nate Sullivan 7, Nate Glantz 8, David Nuor 2, Owen Woodard 2, Trey Hepburn 3, Frankie Fidler 5, Josiah Dotzler 3, John Shanklin 6.
