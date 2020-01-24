BANCROFT, Neb. — Because of Lucas Vogt, Friday’s rare game between No. 1-ranked teams and returning state champions was one-sided.
It was far from a great scoring night for the 5-11 junior guard from Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, who had six points on 2-of-7 shooting. But he fed hot hands Darwin Snyder and Jaxon Johnson 11 times for assists, had eight rebounds and four steals.
“It would be a different game without him,’’ said Johnson, whose 24 points inside matched Snyder’s 24 points from outside in C-2 BRLD’s 74-52 win over D-1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family before a full house of more than 800.
“These guys, this is probably the best C-2 school I’ve seen,’’ HLHF coach Joe Hesse said. “My gosh, the guys they can put out there. Usually it seems like schools have one or two of them, they don’t have five dudes like that. It’s incredible.”
At times, HLHF (14-2) had 6-3 sophomore Jason Sjuts on Vogt and it didn’t make a dent.
“Jason’s a real good defender and has him by six inches, but obviously Lucas is faster,’’ Hesse said. “If he can’t stay in front of him, I don’t know if we have anybody who can stay in front of him.
“He is such a tremendous talent. He really makes them go. If you can’t take the point guard away, the guy with the ball, you can’t take anything else away. You’re in trouble.”
Snyder made half of his 12 shots from 3. Wolverines coach Cory Meyer said the nephew of former Winnebago All-Nebraska running back Darwin Snyder has been hot the past couple of games.
Johnson, a 6-3 senior, had 18 points before halftime and before tweaking an ankle. He started the second half and added six more points, finishing 11-of-14 from the field. Meyer marveled at some of the angles of his shots off the glass.
Last season, when their current winning streak of 37 games was just beginning, the Wolverines (14-0) beat HLHF twice. The first time was in overtime after a big rally.
“We didn’t want to do what we did last year, get behind by 21,” Meyer said.
It was far from a great scoring night for Hesse’s team. They had nine empty possessions to start the game, falling behind 9-0, and never got closer than seven. Bret Hanis made four 3s to lead HLHF and the three Sjuts brothers — senior Tyler and sophomores Jason and Jacob — combined for just 25.
“We called a timeout at 9-0 and I didn’t even want to take it at that point,’’ Hesse said. “We were taking good shots. The kids weren’t panicking. It was to calm them down a little bit more, I guess.
“I’m kind of curious. If that had been 7-6 instead of 9-nothing, how would that have affected the game. Such a slow start.”
Humphrey/LHF (14-2)... 5 18 14 15—52
At BRLD (14-0)............ 14 20 22 18—74
H: Bret Hanis 12, Aidan Weidner 11, Jason Sjuts 9, Tyler Sjuts 8, Jacob Sjuts 8, Ethan Keller 4.
B: Darwin Snyder 24, Jaxson Johnson 24, Dylan Beutler 13, Brayden Anderson 7, Dylan Vogt 6.
