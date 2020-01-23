On the Elkhorn River bluffs on an icy night, Jack Dotzler triggered a spinout.
The only ticket issued was to Omaha Roncalli — a spot in Saturday’s River Cities Conference boys final.
Elkhorn Mount Michael was in the passing lane, seemingly in cruise control with an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter when Dotzler came up fast. He hit the Knights for the final 10 of his 24 points. Taiden Red bears some responsibility, too. He made two NBA-range 3s.
Dotzler completed the accident report with two free throws with 9.6 seconds left. The 52-51 win on Coach Kane Court gave the Class B No. 5 Crimson Pride (9-3) a road-game rematch against top-ranked, undefeated Omaha Skutt (it won 63-42 at Roncalli two weeks ago) in the 5 p.m. final on Saturday.
“We had been aggressive all game, but we knew we were down, so we had to obviously gamble some. Some went our way, some didn’t,” Dotzler said.
Roncalli coach J.J. Stoffel said while No. 4 Mount Michael was taking its largest leads of the game, his bench wasn’t down and he saw the game plan start to work.
“I’m glad we had enough time at the end to get it done,” Stoffel said.
Red, who missed his first four tries from 3 range, made it a one-possession game with 3:15 left and a one-point game with 1:08 remaining.
“He likes to shoot it from anywhere,” Stoffel said. “Sometimes you have to tell him to move in closer just because it’s covered.”
After Joseph Chouinard scored for the Knights, Dotzler matched his basket with a layup. A traveling call got possession back, and he went to the line after being fouled on a return pass.
“We got to take care of the ball at the end of the game,” Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said. “You got two players, Dotzler and Red, who are seasoned guys, and you know they’re not going to ever flinch. They’ve been doing that for four years now. You got to be able to finish that game.”
The Knights, who host No. 8 Beatrice at 6 p.m. Friday in the RCC third-place game, have five juniors who have been starting since their freshman year. Impressive this game was 6-foot-4 post Kaleb Brink, who led Mount Michael with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
“He’s really worked on his game and stretched it out so he can score on all three levels now,” Spooner said. “He’s made good strides.”
Before he fouled out, Parker Hottovy hounded Dotzler while holding him to 12 points — Dotzler was forcing shots, too — in the first three quarters. Hottovy’s fifth was on a player-control foul that wiped out a basket with 2:21 left, but the foul was given to another player. He stayed in the game for another 30 seconds until the error was rectified.
“We told him he was going to guard one of the top three point guards in Class B,” Spooner said. “Dotzler’s a gutty guy, but Parker is, too.”
The Knights are after their first trip to state since 2015. They were close last year, losing to Alliance on a last-second shot at home.
“The guys know you’re going to get everybody’s best effort every night, you’re not a team that surprises anybody now. You’re going to get everyone’s best effort now and our name is circled for the success we’ve had the past couple years,” Spooner said. “We got to learn to step up to that challenge. Sometimes we play 28-minute games, and you’re not going to beat teams like Roncalli playing 28-minute games. So I think we’ve made strides. We got to get to the point now where we can play from tip to final buzzer.
“We’ve got to stop learning. We have to start finishing.”
Omaha Roncalli (9-3).........9 11 11 21—52
At Elkhorn MM (12-2).......13 13 10 15—51
OR: Jack Dotzler 24, Taiden Red 11, Jake Orr 9, Shane Orr 4, Nolan Gorczyca 4.
