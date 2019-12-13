A North Platte-Omaha Skutt game Friday night was from necessity. It may become a fixture even if Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens wasn’t a 2000 North Platte grad.
“It’s been a long time coming,’’ Jurgens said after the 82-46 win. “I didn’t know if it ever was going to happen, but it’s obviously special for me and kind of strange at the same time.”
The two schools are in a scramble to schedule games. Both already had to be creative in the new two-year scheduling cycle that began last week.
North Platte lost 12 Class A opponents from last season. Because it had joined fellow Greater Nebraska Conference member Columbus in Class B, it wasn’t included in the new Class A schedules that take care of the 18 teams from the Metro Conference and the 11 from the Heartland.
Guess what? Last April, the NSAA board increased the size of Class A in all sports after football went first. North Platte, Columbus, Elkhorn, Lincoln Pius X (in the Heartland) and South Sioux City now were in Class A for this season. Elkhorn drops out next year because it spins off new Class B Elkhorn North.
North Platte’s new schedule took them from three days in Scottsbluff last week for a guest appearance in the Western Conference tournament to Omaha. The Bulldogs stayed in town overnight, then will return home Saturday via an afternoon game at Class C-2 Grand Island Central Catholic.
Even with its hodgepodge that includes games against C-1’s Cozad and Minden, North Platte is three games shy of a full schedule.
In case you were wondering, North Platte has Columbus as its only scheduled Class A opponent. Columbus has three, Elkhorn four and Pius X a full load save for its rivalry game with Skutt. South Sioux City has the most with seven, but has the Sioux City schools as traditional foes.
Preseason Class B No. 1 Skutt (2-0) has a full schedule, but it includes four schools from Iowa because it lost three Class A opponents. The SkyHawks also picked up Omaha Benson from the Metro.
Skutt Athletic Director Donn Kasner said when the SkyHawks make the return visit to North Platte next December, they’ll play at Lexington on the way back. These two-for-one road trips make sense. Hastings and Columbus are in the Panhandle this weekend to play GNAC games against Alliance and Gering.
“That’s what we always used to do at North Platte,’’ Jurgens said. “We want to play other people and we like to get out of town.”
Scheduling won’t get easier with conference realignment. Columbus is moving from the GNAC to the Heartland next school year. Another opponent possibly lost for North Platte at some point.
Also in 2020-21, Ralston and Beatrice depart the River Cities Conference for a new conference, leaving the RCC with Skutt, Roncalli, Gross, Elkhorn Mount Michael and South Sioux City. The exiting schools won’t be calling Skutt first to fill open dates.
In Friday’s game, Skutt had control from the start and nearly got a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Returning all-stater Tyson Gordon, who reached 1,000 points in his career in the season opener, scored all 12 of his points in the first half as the SkyHawks blew out to a 48-24 lead and he sat out the final quarter.
“I wanted us to make the game fast early and see if we couldn’t get them throwing the ball around a little bit,’’ Jurgens said. “I thought we guarded them really well.”
Charlie Fletcher led Skutt with 14 points and 6-foot-5 backup center Eli Carbullido had a career high 13. Steven Garcia’s 11 led the Bulldogs (1-3).
North Platte (1-3)...............9 15 10 12—46
At Omaha Skutt (2-0)........24 24 18 16—82
NP: Steven Garcia 11, Luke Zimbelman 7, Aidan Mann 6, Ryan Kaminski 6, Derrek Ramos 6, Fin Lucas 4, Callen Zurn 2, Kade Mohr 2, River Johnston 2.
OS: Charlie Fletcher 14, Eli Carbullido 13, Tyson Gordon 12, Andrew Merwald 9, Luke Skar 7, Bradley Paragas 7, Gage Bertucci 3, Jackson Mullin 2, Will McMeen 6, Sam Kudron 2, Kyle Hansen 2, Michael Polcyn 3, James Gninefou 2.
North Platte girls 60, Omaha Skutt 38
In their first game since finishing second in the Western Conference tournament, Gracie Haneborg had 16 points, Shelby Berglund 14 and Callie Haneborg 10 for the 3-1 Bulldogs. They made 11 3-pointers.
North Platte led by 10 at halftime and sealed the win with a 19-5 fourth quarter. Sydni Miklas and Victoria Van Dyke each scored 12 for Skutt (1-2).
North Platte (3-1)........13 18 10 19—60
At Omaha Skutt (1-2)....8 13 12 5—38
NP: Gracie Haneborg 16, Shelby Berglund 14, Callie Haneborg 10, Sedina Hayes 8, Rylee Kurth 6, Abby Orr 4, Carly Purdy 2.
OS: Sydni Miklas 12, Victoria Van Dyke 12, Sophia Grabowski 4, Alexa Rose 5, Addyson Seaman 3, Kaelyn Reeves 2.
