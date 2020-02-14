Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives the ball past Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn. Sallis and Hepburn, who was playing in front of his future Wisconsin coaching staff, seldom guarded each other in the Mustangs win over the Thundebirds.
By the time Bellevue West got the cellophane off the box of chocolates, er, rim, in the fourth quarter, it was too late.
A broken-hearted Valentine’s night for the Thunderbirds and a very happy one for Millard North.
The top-ranked Mustangs go into their Saturday night matchup in Grand Island against 2019 national champion IMG Academy on a high after their 70-60 win in a high-intensity game — for players and fans alike — before a near-capacity crowd of 2,900 at West.
“It feels very, very good knowing how good they are this year and every year, and being able to put together a complete game," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “To have it be pretty close the whole way and play really solid at the end, make some free throws, feels great.”
For nearly the first seven minutes of the final period, after playing Millard North on even terms, the Thunderbirds could get nothing to go in save for free throws while Hunter Sallis created the only true scoring run of the game.
The national top-20 junior scored six points in an 8-0 run for a 59-51 lead with 5:20 left. When Nate Glantz finally got the lid off on a steal and score with 1:13 left, the No. 2 Thunderbirds still were down five.
“They seemed to have more in the tank," West coach Doug Woodard said. “We got a little passive, had a couple pretty soft turnovers and we didn’t finish anything.”
Sallis scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting and made all nine free throws, which offset seven turnovers.
“I’ve been really inconsistent at the line lately, but I really found my rhythm," Sallis said.
Sallis and Chucky Hepburn, playing in front of his future Wisconsin coaching staff, seldom guarded each other. Instead, it was a point guard battle on both ends and Jadin Johnson, Hunter’s cousin, held Hepburn to 15 points. Chucky missed his last seven shots after scoring his team’s first basket of the second half.
“Jadin is a warrior on defense," Cannon said, agreeing with the observation that it was the most complete game of the year for the move-in from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. “He hounded him, so it tires (Hepburn) out and he also kept him in front. And he’s moving the ball, pushing the ball on the floor.
“He’s had some good games. He did well during the Metro tournament, and then he’s had a little bit of up and down and he was up tonight.”
Johnson had four points, five assists, four steals and only three turnovers while helping Hepburn into seven turnovers.
Bellevue West chose not to go zone, which other Mustang opponents have used with effectiveness, but should there be a rematch in next month’s state tournament it could be in Woodard’s toolbox.
And Millard North’s defense played with a zeal. After many games of seeing opponents bomb 3-pointers with success, the Mustangs contributed to West’s 2 for 19 mark from long range and 36.5% overall shooting.
Millard North (19-2) shot 58.1%, with Saint Thomas and sophomore Jasen Green collecting 13 points apiece. West forced all the turnovers it needed — 17 in all — but seldom converted them in the second half.
The tallest starter for the Thunderbirds, 6-foot-8 senior John Shanklin, produced a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double that came from the first three quarters. Brothers Louis and Frankie Fidler scored 10 points apiece.
When it comes to point standings and district seedings, Millard North got a useful win Friday night. In Grand Island against IMG, at a Heartland Events Center that could be full, the Mustangs are playing on house money. Next to no risk.
An upset win or competitive game could be parlayed, if the school desires, into an invitation next season to a national event such as the City of Palms Classic that took Omaha Central in 2012-13. That tournament likes to showcase hot programs from around the country, and a strong finish this season for Millard North could be a ticket there.
Cannon said a friend in Florida has scouted the Ascenders, who have five of nine players measured between 6-10 and 7-3.
“The report says they got dudes. I said, ‘Well, we got dudes. Theirs are just a little taller,"’ Cannon said. “This sets it up for us to go and compete, like you always do, and have some fun.”
Millard North (19-2)..........22 15 14 19—70
At Bellevue West (17-3)....17 17 17 9—60
MN: Hunter Sallis 25, Saint Thomas 13, Jasen Green 13, Max Murrell 6, Noah Erickson 6, Jadin Johnson 4, Tyler Sandoval 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.