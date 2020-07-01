Wednesday was another step toward a high school football season, with teams able to throw passes, teach blocking technique on sleds and hold a normal summer workout.
It was the first day the state allowed contact sports — among them football, basketball, soccer and wrestling — to resume during the coronavirus pandemic. The ball bags came out.
Driving around town, I saw Omaha Creighton Prep hopefuls working out in stations — sled work, snapping drills, skeleton offense and defense. Elkhorn was working in multiple groups. Same for Millard North.
Given this is a holiday week, some teams including Omaha Westside, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista will wait until Monday to get going. Lincoln’s six public high schools also plan to start that day. The Omaha Public Schools? I’ll get to OPS momentarily.
But none of us can say with certainty on July 1 what health conditions will be Aug. 10, the first day of fall practices, or Aug. 27, the first day for games.
Can the season start on time? How many games can be played? Will the playoffs look like normal?
The universal hope, from the Nebraska School Activities Association on down, is nothing changes. The state is on the low end of COVID-19 cases and projections are encouraging. No cases have been reported in 14 counties, one case in each of 12 counties. Another 21 are in single digits. That’s 47 of the state’s 93 counties minimally impacted. It would be hard to deny them a football season.
The pandemic always could worsen statewide. There could be isolated hot spots. It could mean a late start to the season, maybe playing only district games, which in all classes but Class A are geographically driven.
Other logistical obstacles seem to include transportation. If buses can’t be at full capacity, how many more will teams need?
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar says rules will have to be in place for multiple scenarios, across all sports, before the season.
“How is our season going to look when School A is supposed to play School B and one of them all of a sudden is in a hot spot and it says, in conjunction with their health department administration, it’s probably not safe for us to bring your kids in here or us to go to your place?” Bellar said. “What are we going to do?
“Our biggest concern is what are we going to have in place when all of sudden for three weeks they say we have to shut down. Are we just going to count those games as no games and then enter (or re-enter) the season at that point? If everything happens at once that’s probably the easiest case scenario for us. But what happens when it happens in different parts of the state. How are we going to look at that and do you have to (play) a certain number of games to get in the postseason?”
Bellar said some neighboring states already have ruled if the decision not to play comes from health departments, the game would be considered a no contest. Without the health department determination, the school not showing up would take a forfeit loss.
“So we’re looking at those things now. We haven’t made up our mind, and we’re going to reach out to our schools and see what they think, too,” he said. “What I worry about is we ask for flexibility in our schools, and they’re really good about that, but you know how school people are. They want a plan, and they want to get these things taken care of, and we just can’t get them there at this point in time.”
That said, many parents of Omaha Public Schools athletes would like to know what OPS has planned for this fall.
OPS is tiptoeing its way. Weight rooms remain closed. Monday was the first day gyms could open. Contact sports workouts didn’t begin Wednesday.
“As we open gyms, we’re looking to how things are going as we consider next steps,” OPS spokesman Jeremy Maskel wrote in an email earlier this week.
With its large minority enrollment (75 percent non-white) statistically more at risk for COVID-19, OPS faces pandemic-related challenges unlike any other Class A district in the state.
But is OPS putting its football teams — four of which perennially struggle to succeed — at a disadvantage this way? Competing is hard enough for Benson, Bryan, Northwest and South without being weeks behind non-OPS opponents in what is allowed for summer workouts.
Here are the concerns my contacts interested in OPS athletics have. What happens if the rest of the state starts football practice on time and OPS doesn’t? Could that mean losing the first two or three weeks of the season, affecting all of Class A?
Worse, what happens if OPS decides not to play football at all this year? Consider the impact now on players, some whose families would consider moving to other districts so their son could play this season, and the impact in the future on the entire OPS football program.
How OPS proceeds is anyone’s guess. But if the remainder of Douglas County goes ahead with football with the blessing of County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, OPS will have much explaining to do to its stakeholders if it doesn’t follow suit.
School administrators nationally are getting mixed signals from the medical community.
There’s the American Academy of Pediatrics saying “the academic, physical and mental upsides associated with returning children to schools outweigh the risks (of contracting the virus). … Reopening is essential for the country’s most vulnerable students, including poor students and students of color, who often rely more heavily on the multitude of services schools provide.”
Then, as National Federation Executive Director Karissa Niehoff wrote this week, “Dr. Michael Koester, chair of the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, continually reminds us that we are still in a pandemic.”
Said Niehoff: “Everyone in the high school athletics and performing arts communities wants to see these programs back on the field, the court and the stage this fall. In addition to the benefits of returning to school noted by the AAP, the benefits of sports and activities are perhaps even greater.
“So how do we bring these two together and keep moving forward? We do it together and united. If we want to stage high school sports and performing arts during the 2020-21 school year before a vaccine is in place, selfish attitudes must end. Everyone — students, parents, coaches, officials, administrators, fans — must work together for the good of all.”
She said it starts with willingness to heed mask and social-distancing guidelines. “While younger people are less susceptible to becoming sick when they are infected, masks should be worn to protect coaches and officials.
“Fall sports may not start on time. All sports may not be able to be conducted in the fall because of risk of infection. Some participants in sports or performing arts activities may have to quarantine if they test positive. But if we work together and think about the other person, we stand a chance of providing students a chance to return to these vital activities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.