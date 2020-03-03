Omaha South's Ja'Dyn McGary and Lincoln Pius X's Samuel Hastreiter dive for a loose ball. The Packers won the district final 55-38. South and it's seven competitors of the Class A title all hail from the Omaha area.
Class A’s state tournament will be like none we have seen.
All eight teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be taking westbound Interstate 80 into Lincoln. For the first time in the state’s largest class, no qualifiers are from outside the Omaha area.
Seven are from the Metro Conference, a record for the league. The eighth is Elkhorn from the Eastern Midlands Conference.
More history will be made when Omaha Westside tangles with Omaha Creighton Prep at 3:45 p.m. March 12 at PBA. The city’s most intense, longlasting rivalry takes place for the first time at state.
Our other projections have top-seeded Bellevue West playing Elkhorn in the 2 p.m. game and Millard North and Papillion-La Vista South meeting for the fourth time this season at 7 p.m. In a rematch of the 2019 title game, Omaha Central looks for payback against Omaha South at 8:45 p.m.
The last two teams that could have broken up the Metro cartel were soundly beaten Tuesday night. Lincoln Pius X had been No. 1 in the Top 10 coming out of the holiday tournament, but its final loss in a 5-8 closing stretch was 55-38 at Omaha South. Kearney gave up 31 points from turnovers in an 85-55 loss at Millard North.
With all seven home teams winning Monday and Tuesday night, the lone Class A wild-card berth goes to Papio South. The Titans were upset in their semifinal by Lincoln Northeast, which then lost to Elkhorn.
Most Titan players were at the Papio-Westside game, at which school officials had to close the doors because of a full house. The Titans got their desired result, a 73-60 Westside win. Had Papio won, Westside would have taken the wild card and left them at home.
The Monarchs made a notable turnaround from 4-18 last season to 16-9, but the loss they needed to flip was the 55-46 setback to Papio South. That’s the difference in the teams’ positions in the point standings.
Omaha South 55, Lincoln Pius X 38
RaShawn McNeal-Lee came through in a mismatch the Packers believed they had in the paint. The 6-foot-5 senior had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“He was a man,’’ South coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said. “If we get that every night from him, we’ll be a tough out at state. That was part of the plan, to go more to him.”
McNeal-Lee contributed to Pius X shooting 22.2% from the field in a 10-point first half as the Thunderbolts (16-8) fell 13 points behind in this rare matchup of returning state champions in a postseason game.
“Their defensive pressure, it maybe forces you to rush your shots just a bit more than what you normally do and that’s hard to simulate in practice,’’ Pius X coach Brian Spicka said.
Tyrece Griggs led the Packers with 16 points. Jay Saunders had 14 after getting 40 Saturday in a three-overtime win over Omaha Benson.
“We got after them after the Benson game because we didn’t think we were playing with passion,’’ Chubick said. “I thought just the opposite tonight. We really got after it defensively, and Pius is a good team. I’m surprised we could hold them to 38 points.”
Kolbe Rada led Pius with 12 points, but had only three through three quarters. His team went nearly the final 12 minutes of the first half without a basket until Charlie Hoiberg’s 3 with seven seconds left.
Lincoln Pius X (16-8)..........6 4 8 20—38
At Omaha South (19-7)....10 13 12 20—55
LPX: Kolbe Rada 12, Charlie Hoiberg 9, Sam Hoiberg 6, Luke Taubenheim 5, Sam Hastreiter 4, Jake Greisen 2.
OS: Tyrece Griggs 16, RaShawn McNeal Lee 14, Jay Saunders 14, Skyler Wilson 8, John Forget 3.
Omaha Westside 73, Papillion-La Vista 60
No dramatics were needed this time for the No. 4 Warriors (18-6), who advanced last year when Carl Brown’s winning 3 against Millard North made ESPN’s plays of the day.
“It’s nice to have it easier on the coach’s blood pressure to do it this way,’’ Westside coach Jim Simons said. “We kind of broke it open late, but credit Papio. They’re so improved over last year and it was really a battle for three quarters. We shot it well, we kept scoring and we couldn’t get much separation for a long time.
“We have seniors who have a lot of experience, and I thought they made some big plays down the stretch. And (sophomores) Reggie Thomas and Chandler Meeks both made some big shots.”
Thomas led them with 21 points, including three 3s in the third quarter. UNO signee Jadin Booth had a hot first half and finished with 20.
Preston Kellogg had 16, Luke Lindenmeyer 14 and Joey Hylok 14 for the Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista (16-9).........16 16 13 15—60
At Omaha Westside (18-6)......21 15 14 23—73
PLV: Preston Kellogg 16, Luke Lindenmeyer 14, Joey Hylok 14, Owen McLaughlin 8, Kyle Ingwerson 5, Matt Adamek 3.
OW: Reggie Thomas 21, Jadin Booth 20, PJ Ngambi 15, Carl Brown 9, Chandler Meeks 8.
Saint Thomas and Max Murrell were hot on their 3s, with Thomas going 5 of 8 and the 6-9 Murrell 3 for 3. They finished with 27 and 17 points, respectively, as Hunter Sallis had eight assists to go with 11 points for the No. 2 Mustangs (22-4).
Kearney (14-11) trailed 41-26 at the half. All but two points came from making 8 of 17 3s. Seth Stroh had five 3s and led the Bearcats with 19 points.
Kearney (14-11)................17 9 10 19—55
At Millard North (22-4)......25 16 21 23—85
K: Seth Stroh 19, Easton Bruce 10, Colin Murray 9, Parker Wise 8, Nathan Jacobsen 4, Preston Pearson 2, Jack Johnson 2, Travis Sherbeck 1.
MN: Saint Thomas 27, Max Murrell 17, Hunter Sallis 11, Jadin Johnson 8, Jasen Green 6, Tyler Sandoval 5, Ian McPhillips 4, Noah Erickson 3, Colin Monie 2, Rene Santiago 2.
Lincoln Pius X's Charles Hoiberg, right, fouls Omaha South's Tyrece Griggs in the second half during a district game at Omaha South on Tuesday, March 03, 2020.
