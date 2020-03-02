Elkhorn is going to the Class A state tournament.
As a district champion. The same ticket to Lincoln next week as Bellevue West, Omaha Central and Omaha Creighton Prep, Monday night’s other winners.
Bryson Hochstein drove past three defenders to lay in the winning basket with 3 seconds left. The Antlers’ 37-35 victory over Lincoln Northeast came in a most unexpected District A-5 final.
“We knew if they were in man defense, we had a go-to play that we’ve gone to for the past two years that I seem to get a lot of magic out of,’’ said Hochstein, who finished cutting down the first net. “As soon as I got the ball, I saw they were in man. It just felt like normal, like any other game.”
Elkhorn qualified for state for the first time in 2009, when it was Class B runner-up. Since then, it’s spun off Elkhorn South and, this fall, Elkhorn North.
Elkhorn sports a 17-7 record. It won’t outscore everybody. Its season-high is 65 points.
“When you play these Class A teams, and I know we’re in Class A, you have to make them play your style,’’ second-year Antlers coach Benji Hoegh said. “We’re not trying to slow it down. We just have big bodies, and our defense is really good and we rebound pretty well.
“We had the tempo in our favor.”
It was a grinder in an almost full, noisy Elkhorn gym. Northeast led 14-12 at halftime. Hold the guffaws. Class A’s other halftime scores included Grand Island 19, Prep 11 (13-of-50 combined shooting); and Central 21, Gretna 13.
Elkhorn’s 1-3-1 defense was the first Northeast had encountered this season, second-year Rockets coach Monte Ritchie said. “And give them credit, they played it better tonight than I’d seen on film.”
After three quarters, Northeast led 24-23. But the Antlers had an eight-point flurry and never trailed again. Gannon Gragert, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored two 3-pointers (his only points), and Caden Schutte made a basket for a 33-27 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“Gannon is fearless,’’ Hoegh said. “He’s not afraid to take those shots.”
Two free throws from Drew Christo, son of former Husker quarterback Monte Christo, with 2:40 left gave Elkhorn a 35-30 lead. Northeast tied it at 35 points on a 3 from the left corner by senior Carson Busch and a tip-in by Pierce Bazil. Busch scored a game-high 17 points, and Bazil had 13.
“It was not looking good there many different times,’’ Ritchie said. “We got fighters. We didn’t win a game two years ago, and a lot of people would have quit and not ever play again. These guys came back and worked and played (hard) tonight.”
After Bazil scored, Elkhorn held for the last shot, and Hochstein took the inbounds pass after a timeout with 10 seconds left. Ritchie said he expected the high ball screen Elkhorn ran for Hochstein.
“That’s what most teams do now,’’ he said. “We got tangled up up top, and it opened the lane. Tough break, but it comes down to one play and a call or no call. We didn’t protect the basket the way we should.”
What the Antlers achieved is sure to be met with grumbling. The knocks on them (not by me): Their district seeding was too high and didn’t reflect their Class B-heavy schedule. Then they didn’t play the top seed in their district.
It says here the players succeeded with what was put in front of them.
When the NSAA changed its classification methods for Classes A and B this season, Elkhorn wound up in Class A for one year before it returns to B upon Elkhorn North’s opening. It kept its membership in Class B’s Eastern Midlands Conference and picked up a couple of Class A opponents, notably Papillion-La Vista South, which beat the Antlers soundly in January.
The griping about the schedules for Elkhorn and the other new A schools — Columbus, North Platte and South Sioux City — should be tempered by this stat. The 28 schools that were in Class A in 2018-19 went 9-11 against Class B this season.
Papio South was the top seed for District A-5. But it got knocked out by Northeast on Saturday (it still can go to state if Millard North and Omaha Westside win their Tuesday district finals), while Elkhorn nipped Millard West 40-39 at home. Millard West had taken the likes of Millard North, Central and Bellevue West to the wire in losses in an 8-14 season.
Hoegh took over Elkhorn’s program on the fly in October 2018 after an unexpected resignation. His first team was 11-12 after the Antlers had only four wins the previous season.
“I’m not going to lie. It’s been really hard,’’ he said. “We’ve got great kids. I’m really excited for them because we can be a basketball school, too.
“And doing this in Class A, that does mean a lot. Now we understand. Now we’re going to go against the really big boys. We’re going to enjoy this and worry about that later.”
Class A: Omaha South 58, Omaha Central 56
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Roncalli 59 (2OT)
Class C-1: Auburn 30, North Bend Central 29
Class C-2: BRLD 53, Yutan 42
Class D-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Fremont Bergan 46
Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 67, Osmond 54
Class A: Millard North 62, Lincoln Southwest 52
Class B: Grand Island Northwest 49, Crete 43
Class C-1: Wahoo Neumann 45, Lincoln Christian 29
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Crofton 45
Class D-1: Fremont Bergan 36, Dundy County-Stratton 27
Class D-2: Wynot 39, Falls City Sacred Heart 38
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 56, Bellevue West 46
Class B: York 61, Omaha Skutt 56, 2OT
Class C-1: Wahoo 70, Winnebago 66, OT
Class C-2: Ponca 50, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Class D-1: Nebraska City Lourdes 32, Kenesaw 25
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Riverside 42
Class A: Omaha Westside 55, Millard South 44
Class B: Elkhorn 67, South Sioux City 60
Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 40, Wahoo Neumann 37, OT
Class C-2: Superior 42, Ravenna 39
Class D-1: North Central 54, BDS 35
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Humphrey St. Francis 51
Class A: Norfolk 68, Papillion-La Vista 49
Class B: Gretna 55, Scottsbluff 53
Class C-1: Wahoo Neumann 80, Wahoo 57
Class C-2: Ponca 52, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Class D-1: Nebraska City Lourdes 47, West Point GACC 44
Class D-2: Mullen 29, Mead 29
Class A: Lincoln Southwest 56, Millard South 51
Class B: South Sioux City 48, Norris 44
Class C-1: Lincoln Christian 45, Kearney Catholic 41
Class C-2: Howells-Dodge 39, Diller-Odell 30
Class D-1: West Point GACC 53, Dundy County-Stratton 50
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Wynot 36
Class A: Omaha South 59, Fremont 50
Class B: Gretna 52, Scottsbluff 33
Class C-1: Wahoo Neumann 63, Adams Central 54
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Elmwood-Murdock 38
Class D-1: Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Walthill 50
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 33, Mead 31
Class A: Lincoln East 48, Millard West 46
Class B: Elkhorn South 43, Waverly 33
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic 39, Lincoln Christian 37
Class C-2: Crofton 46, West Point GACC 43
Class D-1: Emerson-Hubbard 41, Howells-Dodge 38
Class D-2: Wynot 41, St. Mary's 40
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 46, Omaha South 41
Class B: Elkhorn South 60, Sidney 51
Class C-1: Winnebago 66, Columbus Scotus 51
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 60, Freeman 36
Class D-1: High Plains 64, Humphrey St. Francis 61
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 67, Bancroft-Rosalie 62 (2OT)
Class A: Omaha Westside 53, Norfolk 40
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 41, Norris 33
Class C-1: Pierce 38, Kearney Catholic 35
Class C-2: Crofton 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 39
Class D-1: St. Mary's 52, Dundy County-Stratton 33
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Wynot 39
Class A: Bellevue West 56, Omaha Westside 50 (OT)
Class B: Omaha Skutt 59, Beatrice 45
Class C-1: Wahoo Neumann 68, Wahoo 47
Class C-2: Fremont Bergan 71, Ainsworth 69 (OT)
Class D-1: Randolph 54, Overton 42
Class D-2: Bancroft-Rosalie 62, High Plains 47
Class A: Omaha Benson 47, Bellevue West 43
Class B: Grand Island Northwest 66, Lincoln Pius X 58
Class C-1: Pierce 69, Minden 60
Class C-2: Crofton 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Class D-1: Friend 44, Humphrey St. Francis 43
Class D-2: Wynot 53, Sterling 38
Class A: Omaha Central 69, Papillion-La Vista 44
Class B: South Sioux City 55, Scottsbluff 53
Class C-1: Wahoo 45, Boone Central/Newman Grove 42
Class C-2: Southern Valley 38, Sutton 34 (OT)
Class D-1: Howells-Dodge 49, Paxton 34
Class D-2: Wynot 57, Spalding/Spalding Academy 56 (2OT)
Class A: Lincoln Southeast 65, Bellevue West 57
Class B: Grand Island Northwest 62, Norris 51 (2OT)
Class C-1: Pierce 51, Kearney Catholic 34
Class C-2: Crofton 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 31
Class D-1: Pender 42, St. Mary's 36
Class D-2: Wynot 60, Osmond 52
Class A: Omaha Central 55, Omaha South 38
Class B: Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 61
Class C-1: Boys Town 58, Wahoo 55
Class C-2: Ravenna 61, Norfolk Lutheran 51
Class D-1: St. Mary's 56, Pawnee City 54
Class D-2: Giltner 52, Howells 41 (2OT)
Class A: Omaha Central 36, Lincoln Southeast 35
Class B: Seward 46, Beatrice 35
Class C-1: Sandy Creek 51, Minden 45
Class C-2: Crofton 41, Norfolk Lutheran 28
Class D-1: West Point GACC 49, Humphrey 43
Class D-2: Wynot 50, Howells 47 (OT)
Class A: Omaha Central 52, Omaha Bryan 48
Class B: South Sioux City 69, Gretna 56
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 56, Minden 45
Class C-2: Lincoln Christian 46, Fremont Bergman 43
Class D-1: West Point GACC 73, Howells 63
Class D-2: Giltner 57, Wauneta-Palisade 54
Class A: Bellevue East 52, Bellevue West 49
Class B: Seward 70, Elkhorn 54
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 65, Wahoo 61
Class C-2: Homer 49, Crofton 45
Class D-1: Howells 46, Pender 36
Class D-2: Wynot 45, Hay Springs 33
Class A: Omaha Central 71, Norfolk 58
Class B: South Sioux City 60, Omaha Skutt 56 (OT)
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Chadron 40
Class C-2: Ravenna 57, Fremont Bergan 51
Class D-1: Freeman 52, Overton 38
Class D-2: Ewing 41, Hampton 33
Class A: Bellevue West 51, Millard West 38
Class B: Seward 68, Gretna 45
Class C-1: Wahoo Neumann 58, Wahoo 55 (OT)
Class C-2: Sandy Creek 49, Hartington Cedar Catholic 44
Class D-1: Elkhorn Valley 57, East Butler 52
Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 40, Wynot 37
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 34, Lincoln Southwest 31
Class B: Ralston 61, Beatrice 49
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Chadron 58
Class C-2: Ravenna 57, Freeman 51
Class D-1: Mead 55, Humphrey St. Francis 43
Class D-2: Sterling 49, Ewing 48
Class A: Bellevue West 71, Lincoln Southeast 60
Class B: Seward 39, Lincoln Pius X 35
Class C-1: Wahoo Neumann 49, Bennington 38
Class C-2: Ravenna 45, David City Aquinas 40
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Silver Lake 43
Class D-2: Ewing 51, Chambers 48 (OT)
Class A: Omaha Central 59, Bellevue East 58
Class B: Beatrice 39, Elkhorn 36
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Bennington 43
Class C-2: Elmwood-Murdock 59, Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Class D-1: Fremont Bergan 56, Humphrey St. Francis 43
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Pleasanton 54
Class A: Lincoln Southeast 60, Millard West 44
Class B: South Sioux City 53, Alliance 48
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 52, Wahoo Neumann 50
Class C-2: Perkins County 62, Sutton 49
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Pope John 35
Class D-2: Ewing 45, Pleasanton 44
Class A: Omaha Central 93, Bellevue West 85 (OT)
Class B: Omaha Skutt 59, Beatrice 52
Class C-1: Ainsworth 63, Chadron 59
Class C-2: Ponca 56, Oakland-Craig 48
Class D-1: Wauneta-Palisade 71, Leigh 60
Class D-2: St. Edward 48, Spencer-Naper 42
Class A: Bellevue West 54, Omaha Westside 51
Class B: Alliance 55, Crete 40
Class C-1: Crofton 47, Norfolk Catholic 46
Class C-2: Kearney Catholic 60, Perkins County 56 (OT)
Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis 77, Freeman 27
Class D-2: Ewing 56, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Class A: Omaha Central 84, Bellevue West 79 (OT)
Class B: Omaha Skutt 66, Holdrege 62 (OT)
Class C-1: Boys Town 68, Louisville 62
Class C-2: David City Aquinas 60, Ravenna 55
Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis 70, Axtell 34
Class D-2: Ewing 48, Spencer-Naper 44
Class A: Bellevue East 55, Lincoln Northeast 45
Class B: Gretna 52, Beatrice 46
Class C-1: Crofton 48, Ashland-Greenwood 39
Class C-2: Ravenna 55, West Point GACC 44
Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis 56, Cross County 50
Class D-2: Newcastle 46, Shickley 26
Class A: Bellevue West 67, Omaha Creighton Prep 49
Class B: Beatrice 54, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 49
Class C-1: Syracuse 55, Wahoo Neumann 46
Class C-2: Ravenna 66, Wakefield 28
Class D-1: Pleasanton 70, Humphrey St. Francis 48
Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 56, Loomis 53
Class A: Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 45
Class B: South Sioux City 57, Beatrice 45
Class C-1: Crofton 54, Fort Calhoun 42
Class C-2: West Point GACC 72, Exeter-Milligan 44
Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis 62, Freeman 48
Class D-2: Wynot 53, Clearwater 49
