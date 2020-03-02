Bryson Hochstein

Bryson Hochstein cuts down the net after Elkhorn defeated Lincoln Northeast on Monday night to advance to the state tournament. Before Monday, the Antlers had won only one district games since 2009. 

 STU POSPISIL/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn is going to the Class A state tournament.

As a district champion. The same ticket to Lincoln next week as Bellevue West, Omaha Central and Omaha Creighton Prep, Monday night’s other winners.

Bryson Hochstein drove past three defenders to lay in the winning basket with 3 seconds left. The Antlers’ 37-35 victory over Lincoln Northeast came in a most unexpected District A-5 final.

“We knew if they were in man defense, we had a go-to play that we’ve gone to for the past two years that I seem to get a lot of magic out of,’’ said Hochstein, who finished cutting down the first net. “As soon as I got the ball, I saw they were in man. It just felt like normal, like any other game.”

Elkhorn qualified for state for the first time in 2009, when it was Class B runner-up. Since then, it’s spun off Elkhorn South and, this fall, Elkhorn North.

Elkhorn sports a 17-7 record. It won’t outscore everybody. Its season-high is 65 points.

“When you play these Class A teams, and I know we’re in Class A, you have to make them play your style,’’ second-year Antlers coach Benji Hoegh said. “We’re not trying to slow it down. We just have big bodies, and our defense is really good and we rebound pretty well.

“We had the tempo in our favor.”

It was a grinder in an almost full, noisy Elkhorn gym. Northeast led 14-12 at halftime. Hold the guffaws. Class A’s other halftime scores included Grand Island 19, Prep 11 (13-of-50 combined shooting); and Central 21, Gretna 13.

Elkhorn’s 1-3-1 defense was the first Northeast had encountered this season, second-year Rockets coach Monte Ritchie said. “And give them credit, they played it better tonight than I’d seen on film.”

After three quarters, Northeast led 24-23. But the Antlers had an eight-point flurry and never trailed again. Gannon Gragert, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored two 3-pointers (his only points), and Caden Schutte made a basket for a 33-27 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“Gannon is fearless,’’ Hoegh said. “He’s not afraid to take those shots.”

Two free throws from Drew Christo, son of former Husker quarterback Monte Christo, with 2:40 left gave Elkhorn a 35-30 lead. Northeast tied it at 35 points on a 3 from the left corner by senior Carson Busch and a tip-in by Pierce Bazil. Busch scored a game-high 17 points, and Bazil had 13.

“It was not looking good there many different times,’’ Ritchie said. “We got fighters. We didn’t win a game two years ago, and a lot of people would have quit and not ever play again. These guys came back and worked and played (hard) tonight.”

After Bazil scored, Elkhorn held for the last shot, and Hochstein took the inbounds pass after a timeout with 10 seconds left. Ritchie said he expected the high ball screen Elkhorn ran for Hochstein.

“That’s what most teams do now,’’ he said. “We got tangled up up top, and it opened the lane. Tough break, but it comes down to one play and a call or no call. We didn’t protect the basket the way we should.”

What the Antlers achieved is sure to be met with grumbling. The knocks on them (not by me): Their district seeding was too high and didn’t reflect their Class B-heavy schedule. Then they didn’t play the top seed in their district.

It says here the players succeeded with what was put in front of them.

When the NSAA changed its classification methods for Classes A and B this season, Elkhorn wound up in Class A for one year before it returns to B upon Elkhorn North’s opening. It kept its membership in Class B’s Eastern Midlands Conference and picked up a couple of Class A opponents, notably Papillion-La Vista South, which beat the Antlers soundly in January.

The griping about the schedules for Elkhorn and the other new A schools — Columbus, North Platte and South Sioux City — should be tempered by this stat. The 28 schools that were in Class A in 2018-19 went 9-11 against Class B this season.

Papio South was the top seed for District A-5. But it got knocked out by Northeast on Saturday (it still can go to state if Millard North and Omaha Westside win their Tuesday district finals), while Elkhorn nipped Millard West 40-39 at home. Millard West had taken the likes of Millard North, Central and Bellevue West to the wire in losses in an 8-14 season.

Hoegh took over Elkhorn’s program on the fly in October 2018 after an unexpected resignation. His first team was 11-12 after the Antlers had only four wins the previous season.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s been really hard,’’ he said. “We’ve got great kids. I’m really excited for them because we can be a basketball school, too.

“And doing this in Class A, that does mean a lot. Now we understand. Now we’re going to go against the really big boys. We’re going to enjoy this and worry about that later.”

